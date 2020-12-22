5 players Juventus could sign in January

Under new manager Andrea Pirlo, Juventus have had an indifferent start to their 2020-21 campaign.

The Bianconeri are one of two unbeaten teams in Serie A this season but find themselves trailing the two Milan clubs - AC and Inter.

Juventus have struggled to keep clean sheets this season - their 4-0 win at Parma was only their fourth league shutout.

In the Champions League, a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus were humbled 2-0 at home by Barcelona but managed to bounce back and win 3-0 at Camp Nou to take top spot in the group.

1 - #Juventus are the first Italian side ever to score 3+ away goals against Barcelona in UEFA competition. Historic.#BarcaJuve #UCL pic.twitter.com/MXjlPyGBUc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 8, 2020

It hasn't been a terrible start to both competitions but Juventus, despite the goal-scoring exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, haven't looked like a team that can win a tenth consecutive Scudetto or go all the way in the Champions League.

Five players that could arrive at Juventus in the January transfer window

As has already been mentioned, a leaky defence and an over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't augur well for Juventus' hopes in Serie A and the Champions League this season.

Despite the emergence of Weston McKennie as a reliable goal-scoring option up front, the Bianconeri need defensive solidity and back-up options in all departments to mount a sustained challenge in both competitions.

On that note, let us have a look at five players who could arrive at Juventus in the upcoming January transfer window.

#5 Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri has been a fringe player at Chelsea since arriving at the club almost three years ago. The Italian left-back has appeared only 62 times in all competitions since arriving from AS Roma, scoring a solitary goal and providing five assists.

Nevertheless, considering his quality, the 26-year-old has been the subject of interest from top clubs around Europe, especially Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan.

Emerson Palmieri remains a target for Juventus ahead of the reopening of the transfer window in January [CM] pic.twitter.com/Katmybun9r — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) November 20, 2020

Juventus are in need of a left-back option, as Alex Sandro and Gianluca Frabotta are the only recognised personnel in that position.

Moreover, considering the Bianconeri's domestic pedigree, Emerson could choose Juventus over Inter in January.

#4 Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto was a standout performer for Lazio last season, producing six goals and 16 assists in the Roman club's unlikely run for the Serie A title.

However, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has failed to replicate that form this season, scoring only two league goals and assisting none. Considering his indifferent form, Alberto could reportedly be jettisoned by Lazio, with AC Milan and Juventus emerging as two of several possible destinations for the player.

Juventus are not short-staffed in midfield at the moment but would like to have more depth in that area of the field as they look to continue their Serie A stranglehold and end their long Champions League drought.

100 - Luis Alberto is the player who has delivered the most assists in the first 100 #SerieA appearances (35), among the players who made their debut in the competition from 2004/05 onwards. Support. pic.twitter.com/Nhop66L9ga — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 7, 2020

Alberto doesn't score a lot of goals but has a knack of creating goal-scoring opportunities aplenty for teammates, an attribute that could immensely benefit Juventus as they prepare to enter the second half of the season.