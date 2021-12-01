5 players with most key passes in the Premier League so far (2021-22)

The Premier League is home to some of the most talented attack-minded players in the world. These footballers do not necessarily play as a forward or a midfielder, but then tend to have a big impact on their team’s attacking play.

Beyond goals and assists, they create goalscoring opportunities and provide passes that directly lead to a shot on goal.

Today, we will take a look at some of the passing masters in the Premier League, players who can make key passes at will.

Here are the five players with the most key passes in the Premier League so far (up to gameweek 13):

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 27 key passes

Liverpool right-winger Mohamed Salah is the most in-form forward in the Premier League and arguably the world right now. The Egypt international dribbles better than most, scores for fun, and has an eye for picking out his teammates.

All in all, Salah is the dream footballer for most managers around the world, capable of making even the toughest tasks look easy.

The Egyptian, who netted an exceptional hat-trick against Manchester United in October, has scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season.

Unsurprisingly, his tally of 11 makes him the leading scorer in the division, but that's not all he’s brought to the table this season.

Salah has also regularly chipped in with defence-piercing passes. Up to matchday 13, Salah has 27 key passes and a league-highest tally of eight assists to his name.

If he keeps this up, Salah could end up finishing the campaign with the highest-ever goal contribution in the Premier League era.

#4 Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - 28 key passes

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City spent a whopping €117.5 million to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. In a team filled with world beaters, Grealish was always going to find it difficult to get going. And that has exactly been the case so far.

Grealish made his debut in the shock Premier League opening-day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. After a rather pale debut, Grealish shone in the next match, scoring his first and only Premier League goal for Manchester City so far.

He has popped up with a couple of assists over the nine Premier League matches he has played, but overall his spell has been disappointing.

Operating primarily as a left-winger, Grealish tends to get into dangerous positions inside the box.

So far, he has made 28 key passes in the Premier League, which is only decent by his standards.

