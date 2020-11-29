Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in the world and have the most titles (91) of any club in Europe's top five leagues. Los Blancos have also won the most La Liga (34) and Champions League titles (13) than any club in history.

The reigning La Liga champions, one of three clubs never to have been relegated from the Spanish top flight, are the only team in the Champions League era to have successfully defended their title.

5 players you didn't know played for Real Madrid

Considering Real Madrid's rich history and pedigree, a number of brilliant players have turned up for the club over the years. A few of them had short or forgettable stints at Real Madrid but found success elsewhere.

On that note, let us take a look at five such players in no particular order.

#5 Esteban Cambiasso

Estenban Cambiasso

Esteban Cambiasso started his European club football career at Real Madrid before he became one of his club's mainstays during a successful decade-long stint at Inter Milan, where he also won the continental treble.

Cambiasso wasn't terrible at Real Madrid by any stretch of imagination. However, the defensive midfielder looked like a misfit in a Los Blancos side glittering with Galacticos like Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and David Beckham.

Though the Argentine won the UEFA Cup (now called the Europa League) and a La Liga title, he scored just once in 67 games before leaving the club to join Inter Milan. However, Cambiasso only has fond memories of his time at Real Madrid, saying in a later interview:

"Already in the first team, the politics of the moment meant that most of the side were made up of academy players and galacticos, and I wasn't either of those. But it was not bad at all, it was a beautiful experience in fact."

Esteban Cambiasso on Real Madrid: "I have played in clubs with pressure but in Madrid I didn't feel that way." pic.twitter.com/6l62u07DBA — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 23, 2017

The versatile Cambiasso, who could play in a plethora of midfield positions, scored 51 goals and assisted 34 in over 400 games at Inter, winning a lot of titles along the way. He retired from the game after following up his Inter stint with spells at Leicester City and Olympiacos.

#4 Christoph Metzelder

Christoph Metzelder

After making his name at Borussia Dortmund, Christoph Metzelder arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2007 but found the going tough at his new surroundings.

The lanky German centre-back's stint at Real Madrid was blighted by injuries as Metzelder struggled for regular game-time and failed to break into the playing XI. He managed only 31 appearances in three seasons at the capital club before returning to Germany to play for his boyhood club Schalke.

Nevertheless, Metzelder did win a La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup during his time at Real Madrid.