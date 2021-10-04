5 players who could be leading contenders for the 2022 Ballon d'Or

There is no individual prize in football that's more prestigious than the Ballon d'Or. France Football magazine awards the Ballon d'Or in honour of the best performing footballer over the course of a calendar year.

The Ballon d'Or winner is picked on the basis of a combination of votes from journalists, national team coaches and captains. The award was canceled in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic but is now all set to return this year.

The Ballon d'Or race has been unpredictable this year

Unlike these past few years, it is hard to predict who is going to win the Ballon d'Or this time around. But the decisive performances have all been largely turned in by now and we can only speculate at best.

Here, we take a look at five players who could be leading contenders for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Honourable mentions: Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Since leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2019, Romelu Lukaku has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe. He was a standout performer for Inter Milan as they won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season after a gap of 11 years.

Lukaku has got off to a good start to his second stint at Chelsea and anything is possible with the side that Tuchel has at his disposal. If the Belgian international can keep scoring goals and help the Blues win titles, he will definitely be a contender next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo might have turned 36 but he is still going strong. He has scored five goals in six appearances for Manchester United in his second stint at the club. He has already scored some match-winning goals for the club and could very well go on to be the kind of goalscoring outlet that Solskjaer's side needs.

#5 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

French forward Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this past summer. He ended up staying put at Paris Saint-Germain and is now part of the most intimidating attacking trio in the world of football alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Mbappe scored 42 goals and provided 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season. He hasn't been as prolific in the goalscoring department this term so far, having scored just four goals in 11 appearances across all competitions thus far.

But Mbappe also has five assists to his name. Paris Saint-Germain are already well clear at the top of Ligue 1 and will be hoping to win that elusive Champions League title this season. If they can pull it off and Mbappe is up to his usual tricks, then there's every chance that he will go on to win the Ballon d'Or in 2022.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is also going to play a huge role in the Ballon d'Or race next year. France have one of the strongest squads in the world and it would surprise nobody if they go on to retain the World Cup.

A lack of major trophies has greatly affected Mbappe's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year. He will definitely look to change that next time.

#4 Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund's goalscoring machine Erling Haaland has already established himself as one of the best strikers on the planet. The technically proficient Norwegian international has all the qualities one would expect of a world-class marksman.

His hold-up play is excellent, displays great spatial awareness and is great with his movement and finishing. He is still just 21-years-old but has been racking up some incredible numbers. Haaland has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in eight matches across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

If he can continue stacking up unreal goalscoring numbers, Haaland will be a top contender in the Ballon d'Or race next year.

