5 players who could leave Chelsea in the January transfer window

Chelsea were the team that made all the right moves in the summer transfer window, bringing in a host of attacking talents to Stamford Bridge that included the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. Defensive reinforcement in the form of the experienced Thiago Silva also arrived.

However, Chelsea looked like an unsettled team in the early rounds of the Premier League, as they conceded too many goals and dropped precious points in high-scoring draws. Nevertheless, two comfortable wins in their last two games in the Premier League show that Frank Lampard might be finally finding his perfect combination.

Five players who could leave Chelsea in the January transfer window

Chelsea are competing in all fronts, including the Champions League, this season. However, their squad depth is such that quite a few players are surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and might be heading out of the club in January once the transfer window reopens. On that note, let us take a look at five of them.

#5 Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso

The arrival of England left-back Ben Chilwell at Chelsea has sounded the death-knell to Marcos Alonso's prospects at the club, and he is one of the favourites to head out of Stamford Bridge come January.

Alonso has been quite the performer for Chelsea since joining the club in 2016, with his marauding runs down the left-flank and brilliant set-pieces catching the eye.

The Spaniard won the Premier League in 2016-17 and has also won the FA Cup and the Europa League with Chelsea. He has also scored a few key goals for the club.

17 & 28 - Since he joined Chelsea in 2016, Marcos Alonso has more goals (17) and goal involvements (28 - 17 goals, 11 assists) than any other defender in the @premierleague, with three of these goals coming against Spurs. Nemesis. #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/wLHYvUzdSb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2020

However, Alonso has looked more and more unsettled with passing time and has made only three EPL appearances for the Blues this season. With Chilwell settling in immaculately at Stamford Bridge, it might be time for the Spaniard to find a new club.

#4 Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri

Another left-sided defender, Emerson Palmieri, is already being heavily linked with a loan move to Napoli (he was linked with Juventus back in October). He is deemed one of a few players whom Lampard may jettison to sell to raise the money to make a bid for Declan Rice.

The Italy international has made only 59 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club in 2018. He has not made a single Premier League appearance for the Blues this season.

Most tackles made in the Premier League so far this season:



⬡ Ricardo Pereira (17)

⬡ Aaron Wan-Bissaka (16)

⬢ Emerson Palmieri (15)



And Emerson is yet to be dribbled past. pic.twitter.com/z5xlpoIRAs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 28, 2019

Ben Chilwell's arrival has ensured that Palmieri has become even less likely to find regular game-time at the club this season.