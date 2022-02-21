5 players who are most likely to leave Ajax in 2022

Ajax are the most decorated football team in the history of Dutch football. They have won the Eredivisie 35 times, the KNVB cup 20 times and the UEFA Champions League four times. Their secret to having such tremendous success on the field is their talent factory, the AFC Ajax Youth Academy.

Ajax have arguably the greatest youth academy in the history of the sport

The club's youth academy has consistently given a number of generational talents to the world of football. From Johan Cruyff and Marco Van Basten to Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie De Jong, the list of graduates goes on and on. The Amsterdam club have always placed their trust in the next crop of young players to perform on the biggest stage.

The current squad has attracted the biggest clubs in Europe's top five leagues, who are chasing the signatures of a number of their young players. On that note, let’s take a look at the five players who are most likely to leave the club this summer.

#5 Edson Alvarez

Mexico international Alvarez has attracted major interest from the Premier League club this season.

With the best defensive league record in the Eredesive all season, one of the most significant pillars of Ajax's stellar defense has to be Edson Alvarez. The defensive midfielder is having the best season of his career by leading the entire squad in total duels per game (11.5). The Mexican has a made a total of 27 appearances this season, scoring two goals and assisting one.

OptaJorge @OptaJorge leads the in total duels per game.



He is second on the team in clearences, aerial duels and tackles. In addition, he is third in recoveries.



According to reports from Football Insider, 2021 UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea FC are looking to bring in the Mexican midfielder this summer. There is also interest from another London-based club, Crystal Palace, who are looking to secure his services.

#4 Nicolás Tagliafico

Ajax v PEC Zwolle - Dutch Eredivisie

Nicolas Tagliafico's promising career has stagnated over the past six months. The Argentine has fallen out of favor at the Amsterdam club, and manager Erik ten Hag prefers Daley Blind in the left-back position. He has only made 18 appearances this season, playing a combined total of 706 minutes in all competitions.

The full-back had expressed his desire to leave in the January window, with FC Barcelona being his potential suitors, but the club blocked the deal.

GOAL @goal Nicolas Tagliafico says Ajax took away his dream move to Barcelona Nicolas Tagliafico says Ajax took away his dream move to Barcelona 💔 https://t.co/HOPNAXEjg9

His move to the Blaugrana failed because the club could not find an appropriate replacement before the end of the transfer window.

With 18 months left on his current contract and the player showing no signs of renewal, Tagliafico is destined to leave Amsterdam this summer. FC Barcelona remain the number one club to sign the Argentine fullback in a cut-price deal.

