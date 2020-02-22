5 players likely to join Bayern Munich this summer

Leroy Sane has long been linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are among a host of top European clubs who are going through a transitional phase and building for the future. They've been on active transfer business since the previous summer window when they signed Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Mickael Cuisance and Jan-Fiete Arp on permanent deals as well as Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic on loan deals.

The club had been in constant pursuit of Leroy Sane from Manchester City but the move failed to materialise as the talented winger suffered a long-term injury in the first game of the season. As a result, the club brought in Perisic and Coutinho on loan deals as a stop-gap solution with a view to keep the larger interests on track for the future.

Having said that, we take a look at 5 potential signings that Bayern Munich are expected to complete this summer.

#5 Bukayo Saka

Saka is on the radar of top European clubs

Bukayo Saka is on the radar of a series of European clubs as he has been consistently impressive for Arsenal this season.

A regular under Mikel Arteta, the 18-year-old has entered into the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates and is being pushed hard to sign a new contract.

The England U-19 international can play anywhere on the left side of the field starting from defence to attack which makes him a marvellous asset for the Gunners. He has 3 goals and 7 assists in 26 appearances this season and these are pretty good numbers for a player of his age at one of the best football leagues in the continent.

As per The Athletic, the left-footed teenager is already being chased by Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga giants are still disappointed after losing out on the signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester City a couple of seasons ago. It is rumoured that Manchester United and Liverpool are also in the race to sign the teenager and there will undoubtedly be cut-throat competition to land this summer.

