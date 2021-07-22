5 players who have been linked with moves to Juventus

In May, Juventus sacked Andrea Pirlo and announced the re-appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as the club's manager. Under Pirlo, the Bianconeri missed out on the Serie A title for the first time in a decade and finished a surprising fourth, narrowly qualifying for this season's UEFA Champions League.

With Allegri now back with the team, the 53-year-old will be looking to bolster his squad with more attacking options. Juventus will potentially look into replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo should the Portuguese international decide to leave.

However, the club's financial situation means they need to be wise with their signings and sign only players who they can afford in the long-run. That said, here is a look at five players who have been linked with moves to Juventus this summer.

#5 Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi might be on his way back to Serie A

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus are considering a swap deal between Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi, with Allegri keen on linking up with the Argentine.

Icardi joined PSG from Inter Milan on a permanent transfer in 2020. At that time, the Ligue 1 club spent around €60 million and sealed a four-year contract with the forward. A year on, the 28-year-old is believed to be open to leaving PSG and is willing to take a pay cut to return to Italy.

However, Juventus face competition to sign Icardi. AS Roma are also keen pursuers of the forward and they would be able to offer PSG a loan deal with an obligation to buy that is worth €40 million.

Known for his finishing and ability to hold onto the ball, Icardi produced an average of two shots, 0.8 key passes and 0.2 dribbles per game in Ligue 1 last season. During his last season in Serie A, the striker managed 2.5 shots, 1.2 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per game. It appears that Icardi could be better suited to play in Italy and a move to Juventus is highly possible.

(🌕) Massimiliano Allegri wants Mauro Icardi 🇦🇷 this summer, and the player is very interested in joining Juve.

PSG are also willing to sell for a good offer. Still, complicated with the economic crisis. @Santi_J_FM 🔴🔵 — PSGhub (@PSGhub) July 16, 2021

#4 Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus could leave Manchester City this summer

Manchester City and Juventus are in discussions over a potential transfer deal involving Gabriel Jesus.

Despite making 42 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens last season, Jesus is likely to leave the club in the coming weeks with a move to Serie A football not totally ruled out.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract and as such, Manchester City would certainly demand a significant fee from any club interested in signing Jesus. However, given the financial situation of most clubs, Juventus might struggle to afford the player and can likely only offer a loan deal with an option to buy.

Should Manchester City be successful in striking a deal with Harry Kane, Jesus could become more motivated to leave the club in search of more regular playing time.

I would like to see Gabriel Jesus move to Juventus. I said it earlier this summer, but he needs a change in environment and he is not the guy Man City needs. Would benefit both parties. pic.twitter.com/eHkh7s2pbH — 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) July 16, 2021

