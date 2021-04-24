5 players who have been linked with summer moves to Liverpool

After experiencing some glorious highs over the past two seasons, Liverpool have been brought crashing down to earth in the 2020-21 campaign. Jurgen Klopp's started the season as the defending champions after winning their first Premier League title in over thirty years and even topped the table until Christmas Eve.

However, in the games that followed, the Reds capitulated in rather unbelievable circumstances, as they lost a staggering six Premier League games at Anfield for the first time in their illustrious history. Klopp and co have been hampered by injuries — with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ruled out for the entire season — but Liverpool's alarming nosedive in 2021 cannot be attributed to just injuries.

The reigning champions failed to break down deep blocks time and again, while a handful of key players like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino performed well below expectations.

Liverpool don't need a squad overhaul, but after almost three seasons with the same starting XI, Klopp knows he needs fresh blood to make them a force to be reckoned with again.

On that note, here are five players who have been linked with moves to Anfield, as the Reds gear up for an interesting summer.

#5 Ozan Kabak | Schalke, on loan at Liverpool

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Ozan Kabak already plays for Liverpool, but the Turkish defender joined the club on a short-term loan deal from Schalke in January. His first Premier League start was a baptism of fire, as a calamitous passage of play involving Alisson Becker led to a goal for Leicester City in the 3-1 victory.

However, since then, Kabak has steadily grown in stature and become a key player for the Premier League champions. Due to Liverpool's injury crisis at the back, the 20-year-old has played alongside Nat Phillips for the lion's share of his Anfield tenure, as Klopp continues to make do with a makeshift central defensive pairing.

🎶 He's Ozan, He's Ozan, He's Ozan Kabak! Ozan Kabak, Well he plays centre-back, well he plays centre-back for Liverpool🎶



It's been a long week in Football. So here's @TheRagamuffins to welcome the weekend in with their new Kabak song. 🕺🕺🕺



✊🇹🇷 @ozankabak4 pic.twitter.com/KJ65fOGiZr — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 23, 2021

Liverpool have the option to sign Kabak permanently for £18 million, a figure that represents good value for a player of his caliber.

#4 Yves Bissouma | Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton - Premier League

With Gini Wijnaldum looking increasingly likely to leave the club this summer, Yves Bissouma has emerged as a top target for Liverpool. The Malian midfielder is Brighton's prized asset and has been Graham Potter's standout player this season, as he continues to attract suitors from the Premier League.

👀 | Liverpool are among the clubs credited with pursuing Yves Bissouma.



[The Athletic] pic.twitter.com/7g4moLs48Y — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) April 23, 2021

An energetic midfielder blessed with an excellent passing range, Bissouma has been praised for his workrate, defensive workrate and ability on the ball. The 24-year-old is at the right age to keep on improving and could take his game to a new level with better teammates around him.

Klopp is reportedly said to be keeping tabs on him and it remains to be seen if he moves on to greener pastures this summer.

