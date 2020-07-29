5 players Liverpool need to sign this transfer window

Liverpool won their first league title of the Premier League era in the most comprehensive fashion. Going undefeated for 3/4ths of the season and coming very close to setting a perfect home record, Jurgen Klopp and co. never allowed any room for doubters.

A characteristic of great teams is that they go from strength to strength. This transfer window affords Liverpool the chance to further strengthen their lines and build enough quality depth in their squad to provide some room to breathe for their main stars.

If Chelsea and Manchester United can splash out after squeaking into the top four on the final day, then why do champions #LFC look set for another quiet summer? I spoke to @KieranMaguire about the financial picture at Anfield.https://t.co/Ov3MjdiuTZ — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) July 29, 2020

Let's take a look at 5 players Liverpool need to sign in this transfer window.

#5 Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara (right) in action for Marseille

Marseille's versatile defender Boubacar Kamara is a potential target for Liverpool. The Reds are now looking for a player to fill in the spot that has been vacated by Dejan Lovren. At 20, Kamara should be happy to play the role of the understudy for a couple of years and is talented enough to do a fine job whenever called upon.

He made his debut for Marseille at the age of 17 and has made 79 senior appearances for the club already. Under Andre Villas-Boas' guidance, Kamara's versatility has come to the fore and he can play both at centre-back as well as at defensive midfield.

Kamara is expected to cost around €27 million and his flexibility goes to show that he's well worth it.

Liverpool are interested in Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak and have already made contact as Jurgen Klopp prepares for Dejan Lovren's exit. (@BILD_Sport) pic.twitter.com/6PqO1mufWi — Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) July 26, 2020

#4 Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele would give Jurgen Klopp the chance to mix it up in attack

Liverpool need a backup striker for Firmino, and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is a very good option. Dembele has consistently been clocking really good numbers over the past several seasons. The Frenchman scored a total of 23 goals from 45 games for Lyon this season.

As opposed to Firmino, Dembele is more of a finisher, and this would give Klopp the chance to mix it up in attack when Plan A doesn't work out. Dembele has got pace, can head the ball and keeps his cool in front of goal. He is also pretty good with the ball at his feet and can beat a defender or two when required.

Dembele could cost somewhere in the ballpark of €40 million in the current market. He can, in fact, be an alternative for any of Liverpool's talented front 3.