Liverpool seemed poised for their 20th top-flight league title, but their aspirations crumbled as they managed only one victory in their previous four league outings, allowing Manchester City to take the lead, closely followed by Arsenal. Beyond the disappointment of their faltering title challenge, the bombshell news of Jurgen Klopp's departure adds further complexity to the Reds' predicament, having thrived under the stewardship of the esteemed German manager.

The return of former Sporting Director Michael Edwards to the Fenway Sports Group fold, alongside Liverpool's newly appointed Sporting Director Richard Hughes, who previously collaborated with Edwards at Portsmouth, heralds intriguing times ahead. Their initial move was the pursuit of Arne Slot, who garnered acclaim for his successful tenure at Feyenoord, guiding them to league title triumphs and domestic cup success.

As Liverpool navigate through this transitional period, the upcoming summer promises to be captivating as they maneuver in the transfer market. With numerous fringe players and a handful of first-team stalwarts potentially departing, speculation abounds regarding the club's transfer activity.

In this article, we delve into five players who could potentially bid farewell to Anfield in the upcoming summer window.

#5 Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho will assess his future in the summer.

Fabio Carvalho emerged as the attacking midfield solution Liverpool had sought for some time, displaying flashes of brilliance last season, notably with his injury-time winner against Newcastle United at Anfield. However, his promising start gradually waned, and the 21-year-old's impact diminished. Despite making just 13 appearances for the Reds last season, Carvalho was loaned out to RB Leipzig during the summer of 2023.

His time at RB Leipzig didn't unfold as expected, with Carvalho finding himself largely on the sidelines, granted only one start in the initial phase of the season. Dissatisfied with the lack of opportunities in a competitive environment, RB Leipzig opted to release him back to Liverpool. Seizing the opportunity, Hull City swooped in and secured Carvalho on loan until the season's end, where he flourished, tallying nine goals and two assists since his arrival.

Amid Jurgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool, Carvalho expressed his ambitions, stating (via This is Anfield):

"Obviously I want to break into the Liverpool first-team squad, into the starting XI as well."

However, he remains focused on Hull City's objectives, emphasizing his current priority of aiding the team's promotion bid. Carvalho intends to assess his options following pre-season, leaving the decision about his future to unfold thereafter.

#4 Tyler Morton

Tyler Morton has to leave for regular gametime.

Tyler Morton has long been heralded as one of Liverpool's most promising academy talents, and while that potential still holds true, finding a pathway into the first team remains a daunting challenge for the young midfielder.

With an array of established midfielders such as Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Harvey Elliott already occupying the squad, it appears unlikely that Morton will secure regular playing time with the Reds.

Given the congested midfield roster, it may be pragmatic for Liverpool to capitalize on Morton's burgeoning reputation, particularly following his impressive campaign with Hull City in the Championship. Despite primarily operating as a deep-lying midfielder, Morton showcased his attacking prowess by contributing to eight goals, including three goals and five assists this season.

While the landscape could shift under the potential new management of Arne Slot, who is rumored to be taking the helm at Anfield, Morton's path to consistent first-team action still appears challenging. The abundance of midfield options within the club suggests that Liverpool could benefit from cashing in on Morton, while his stock is high, enabling them to reinvest in areas where immediate reinforcement may be more pressing.

#3 Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher might seek options elsewhere.

Caoimhin Kelleher, having made a breakthrough into Liverpool's first team a few years ago, may now be contemplating a move away from the club. The goalkeeper has been instrumental in the Reds' recent domestic cup successes, notably thwarting Chelsea's attempts to score in both the League Cup finals of 2022 and 2024. Despite his significant contributions in guiding the Merseyside team to the FA Cup final in 2024, manager Jurgen Klopp opted to start Alisson Becker in the decisive match.

Nevertheless, Kelleher has amassed 47 appearances for Liverpool, primarily in cup competitions and the Europa League. His recent standout performance came when he stepped in for the injured Alisson Becker, seamlessly filling the Brazilian's shoes and ensuring Liverpool's goal remained protected.

Given his impressive displays, there's little doubt that Liverpool would demand a substantial transfer fee should they entertain offers for Kelleher in the upcoming summer transfer window.

#2 Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas might leave this summer.

After an impressive two-year spell with Olympiakos, Liverpool swiftly secured the signature of Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas in 2020. Approaching his 28th birthday this month, Tsimikas's tenure at Anfield could be nearing its conclusion as the club seeks to fortify its squad for a robust challenge in the upcoming Premier League season.

Despite his pivotal role in Liverpool's triumphs in domestic cup competitions in 2022 and 2024, the club may now consider capitalizing on his market value to ensure a profitable resale.

While Tsimikas hasn't found the net for the Reds, his contribution of 16 assists in 86 appearances as a backup left-back has been widely lauded. Nonetheless, with an array of left-back options available in the transfer market vying for a starting berth alongside Andy Robertson, it appears that Tsimikas's time at Liverpool could be drawing to a close following a fruitful four-year tenure.

#1 Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz could head the exit door this summer.

Luis Diaz's performance metrics have fallen short of expectations, tallying only 11 goals and 5 assists across various competitions. While the Colombian's commendable work ethic is undeniable, his effectiveness in the critical final third has left much to be desired for Liverpool this season.

Despite his persistence, Diaz has struggled to consistently impact matches, averaging less than a goal or assist every two games, with only 24 goals and 13 assists in 95 appearances for the club since joining.

As Mohamed Salah approaches the later stages of his career, Liverpool find themselves in dire need of a prolific winger. This pressing requirement may prompt the club's upcoming Sporting Director, Richard Hughes, to consider offloading Diaz, especially with reported interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain.

Although Diaz reportedly favors a move to Barcelona, it remains improbable for the Catalan giants to meet Liverpool's reported hefty £75 million price tag, potentially bolstering PSG's position in the pursuit of the winger.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has begun exploring alternative options to reinforce their attacking flank, with interest in players like Summerville from Leeds, Nico Williams from Atletico Bilbao, and Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad. The forthcoming transfer window promises an intriguing shuffle as Liverpool seeks to secure a suitable replacement for Diaz, who remains under contract until 2027.