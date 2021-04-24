5 players who look like a shadow of their former selves 

We're heading into the final stretch of fixtures for the 2020-21 season and some players who have impressed us hugely in the recent past have been underwhelming throughout this term.

Football at the highest level can be a very demanding profession. In such a competitive environment, what separates the best from the rest is consistency. Being able to produce numbers on a regular basis is no mean feat.

It has been a tough season for clubs and players alike as they haven't had the fans egging them on from the sides. But there has not been a severe shortage of excitement or surprises this season and that includes some top players not being able to replicate their incredible form from the seasons prior.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have looked like a shadow of their former selves this season.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Arsenal v Olympiacos - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Arsenal's 2020-21 season has gone rather poorly. The Gunners are languishing at ninth in the Premier League table and have lost a total of 13 matches this season. This perhaps has a lot to do with the fact that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had his worst season in years.

Arsenal were heavily reliant on the Gabonese international's goals last season and as his contribution has dwindled this season, the Gunners have stuttered. The 31-year-old has scored just 14 goals and provided two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this term and in turn, Arsenal have struggled in front of goal.

Aubameyang is not getting any younger and Lacazette is too inconsistent to be relied on a regular basis. Arteta will need to sign a new out-and-out striker at the club before it's too late or they will suffer even more.

Advertisement

Alexandre Lacazette on Aubameyang: “To listen to all the critics on him is not easy because he did so much for the club, he saved us last season. He’s a great goalscorer so I think we can’t criticise a player like Auba on his recent form.” #afc pic.twitter.com/YW38t2BNyx — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 18, 2021

#4 Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City announced earlier this month that Sergio Aguero will leave the club after a decade of impeccable service when his contract expires in the summer. What that means is that they will need to find a proven goalscorer to lead the line as Gabriel Jesus just doesn't seem to be at that level.

Advertisement

Manchester City have been flying this season but their goals have come from a lot of players and not primarily Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has, in fact, had an underwhelming campaign so far. He has scored just 13 goals from 35 appearances across all competitions this term and that's a huge dip from last season.

Jesus has scored just eight goals and provided three assists in the Premier League so far after finishing the 2019-20 season with 14 goals and seven assists to his name.

The 24-year-old lacks finesse in front of goal and a team of Manchester City's standards should be able to have themselves a striker who can guarantee 20 goals in the league alone.

Have Premier League strikers ever been in poorer form as a group? Werner, Firmino, Martial, Aubameyang - other than the other night, Gabriel Jesus. It is not often that the majority of top sides have so many strikers misfiring at the same time. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 19, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT