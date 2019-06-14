5 players looking to bounce back from injuries in 2019/20

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be looking to bounce back from a serious ankle injury next season

Injuries are, unfortunately, something that athletes in all sports have to deal with from time to time, and often it seems like some players or athletes are simply more susceptible to them than others. Football is of course no exception and it seems like every season, at least a handful of high-profile players are struck down with them.

Not all of those players end up having a season wrecked by an injury, but sometimes the worst does happen and due to serious injuries, some top players wind up spending practically a whole term on the shelf, being robbed of a year of their careers.

The following 5 players were largely cheated out of a productive 2018/19 due to injuries – and will be hoping to bounce back to prominence and success in 2019/20.

#1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now ready to return following his serious knee injury

Once considered an expensive flop when he initially moved to Liverpool from Arsenal for a pretty huge fee of £35m, nobody would deny that it took Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain some time to settle in at Anfield and embed himself into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

But once that settling-in period was over, the England midfielder was beginning to establish himself as one of Liverpool’s most outstanding players in 2017/18.

A spot in England’s 2018 World Cup squad looked likely, but then disaster struck as Chamberlain suffered a knee injury that April in Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final win over Roma.

It was revealed a week later that Chamberlain had badly damaged his knee ligaments, but then worse was to follow a few months later when Klopp announced that the midfielder would probably miss the entirety of the 2018/19 season.

Indeed, that was the case, as Chamberlain was forced to rehabilitate his knee for practically the whole season, only returning as a substitute in late April – almost exactly a year after initially suffering the injury. Thankfully though, his injury nightmare now seems to be over, and with any luck, he’ll get a full pre-season under his belt.

Not only will that be great for him, but it could be great for Liverpool too, as his creativity and drive in the middle of the pitch is something that could definitely benefit the Reds next season. It’s a cliche, but for Klopp, a fit Chamberlain could well be just like a new signing.

