5 players who made late debuts for their new clubs

Waiting is rather frustrating. Just ask the players who are desperate to make their debut for a new club. It is considered the most important part after the move as it kick-starts their journey at that club.

There are many reasons for debuts to get delayed, but the most common reason is injury. Injuries are an annoyance to players who dream big. But some things have their own pace and this is a challenge they must endure.

Although it might be disheartening, many players have overcome it and succeeded. On that note, we will be looking at five players who made late debuts for their new clubs:

#5 Sergio Ramos

Ramos has finally made his PSG debut

Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders the world has seen and he spent the majority of his career at Real Madrid. A Sevilla academy graduate, Ramos moved to Real Madrid at the age of 19 when they signed him in 2005.

He was part of Real Madrid's legacy for 16 long years and is one of the most decorated players in the history of football. The defender has consistently played more than 40 matches a season and his form has remained steady in this lengthy career. With 106 goals throughout his club career, he is one of the few defenders to have surpassed the century mark.

His journey with Los Blancos ended after he decided not to renew his contract. PSG then signed the veteran defender on a two-year contract in July 2021. Last season, Ramos missed more than half the fixtures because of injuries.

The run continued even after joining Les Parisiens and he finally made his debut after four months. He was named in the starting eleven for PSG's fixture against Saint-Etienne on 28th November. Notably, PSG won the Ligue 1 game 3-1.

#4 Fernando Redondo

Fernando Redondo of AC Milan in action

The Argentine has a solid record everywhere he has played. But that didn't happen at his final club. Making his professional debut at Argentino Juniors in 1985, Redondo spent five successful years with them before moving to Spain.

His first stint for a Spanish club was with Tenerife. The defensive midfielder did not enjoy any success there but obtained the experience for the upcoming part of his career.

Real Madrid signed Jorge Valdano, Tenerife's manager, in 1994. Along with him, Fernando Redondo also made the move that produced one of his best spells with a club. During his six-year stay, he won five trophies, including two La Liga's, the Champions League and an Intercontinental Cup.

In 2000, he was part of a controversial move when Real Madrid sold him to AC Milan. However, in his first training session there, he suffered a serious knee injury that put him out for two-and-a-half years. He made his debut for the Italians in 2002 and could contribute only a little. He retired from football two seasons later due to another knee injury.

