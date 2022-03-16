5 players who have made the most sprints in Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is famous all around Europe for its relentless action and high-octane football. The fast-paced nature of the English top-flight makes it not just the most intense league to play in, but also the most entertaining to watch. Although the points table shows big gaps between any two sides, on the pitch it always makes for some great footballing drama.

But all of that is largely possible due to the conviction of players who are ready from the get go to leave everything out on the field. Be it the upper half of the Premier League or the lower half, there are rarely any clashes that are boring. The ball is contested fiercely and the best players are just waiting for the slimmest opportunities to pounce over.

Some players in the Premier League have shown the explosive powers in their legs

Goals, assists, dribbles, passes, tackles and interceptions are generally the elements that come to the foreground when one analyzes the game. But to score goals with ease, to make that defense piercing pass or that last ditch tackle, it is important to cover the ground. To execute the gameplan perfectly, you have to swallow the ground and do it repeatedly.

Some players in the Premier League have flaunted their great engine and shown an urge to get the ball quicker than others. Whether the opportunity is a clear one or a faint one, they ensure to sprint towards the ball with equal intensity.

On that note, here are the five players with the most sprints in the Premier League this season:

#5 Stuart Dallas

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

An integral part of the Leeds United squad, Stuart Dallas is one of the most experienced and meticulous players in the team. The club finally got promoted to the Premier League in 2020. The Northern Ireland international played a pivotal role in helping them finish in ninth spot last season.

Former manager Marcelo Bielsa's system and tactics require relentless running. Despite being 30, Dallas ran throughout 90 minutes of most games without huffing and puffing. Although his natural position is of a right-back, he is easily one of the most, if not the most, versatile players in the Premier League.

LUFCDATA @LUFCDATA



The Cookstown Cafu has started in all 67 of Leeds' Premier League matches since promotion and started 116 of Leeds' last 117 league and play-off matches.



Remarkable. Stuart Dallas' next appearance will be his 262nd for @LUFC and will see him move level with Lucas Radebe.The Cookstown Cafu has started in all 67 of Leeds' Premier League matches since promotion and started 116 of Leeds' last 117 league and play-off matches.Remarkable. Stuart Dallas' next appearance will be his 262nd for @LUFC and will see him move level with Lucas Radebe. The Cookstown Cafu has started in all 67 of Leeds' Premier League matches since promotion and started 116 of Leeds' last 117 league and play-off matches. Remarkable.🙌 https://t.co/1i7JU66rN0

So far this season, he has played at left-back, in central midfield, as a wide right midfielder and of course as a right-back. With his great reserves of stamina, he is able to quickly swallow the ground. He has made the fifth-most sprints (503) in the Premier League this season.

The Elland road outfit are struggling in the English top-flight this season, which led to Bielsa's sacking in February. He was replaced by Jesse Marsch. They have won only one game from their last five and have lost four. They find themselves in 16th position, only four points above the relegation zone.

Dallas contributed with eight goals last season in the league, but this season he has only managed one goal and one assist so far.

#4 Bryan Mbeumo

Arsenal v Brentford - Premier League

The way Brentford started their debut season (2021-22) in the Premier League was simply sensational. They beat Arsenal 2-0 in their first game in the league this season.

Thomas Frank's side were a breath of fresh air compared to the other two promoted teams, Norwich City and Watford. While the other two are fighting relegation, the Bees are eight points clear of the bottom three with 30 points.

There has clearly been a drop in form as they have fallen short of adding to their points tally even after consistent performances. But one man who has been consistently putting in the hard yards is French striker Bryan Mbuemo. He has 525 sprints to show for it and the player has wholeheartedly contributed to Brentford's pressing and counter-attacking.

The 22-year-old has got a very impressive turn of pace and drives his team forward from the back, facilitating quicker transitions. Unfortunately for the striker, his ability to arrive in the box faster than others or run past defenses with ease hasn't translated into his goalscoring.

Mbuemo has only managed three goals and three assists in 28 Premier League appearances. He has had his fair share of hardluck as well given that the Brentford forward has hit the woodwork seven times this season already. Those could have been some very valuable goals for both him and his team.

Upkaar @Upkaar



1. Manchester City

2. Leeds United

3. Bryan Mbeumo @SebWassell The PL table adjusted for woodwork intervention.1. Manchester City2. Leeds United3. Bryan Mbeumo @SebWassell The PL table adjusted for woodwork intervention.1. Manchester City2. Leeds United3. Bryan Mbeumo

The highlight of his season was arguably the 28 minute hat-trick he scored in the FA Cup against Port Vale in January. The Premier League, however, has proven to be a level above what he is suited for.

#3 Teemu Pukki

Norwich City v Crystal Palace - PL 2021-22

Although Norwich City have been largely wasteful in the Premier League, Teemu Pukki has found ways to make a case for his abilities. The last time the Canaries earned promotion to the English top-flight in 2019, Pukki scored 11 goals. He tried every bit to keep them up, but his solitary efforts weren't enough.

Looks like it's going to be the same story all over again. They are rock-bottom once again, with just 17 points from 29 Premier League matches. The Finnish striker is yet again their only true source of goals. He has found the back of the net on eight occasions so far, with two of those goals coming in the winning cause.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC

Right foot



Teemu Pukki 🤝 volleys against Newcastle



#NCFC Left footRight footTeemu Pukki 🤝 volleys against Newcastle Left foot ✅Right foot ✅Teemu Pukki 🤝 volleys against Newcastle#NCFC https://t.co/iZPwP2CcEi

The 31-year-old could have had a better tally if those playing around him were not of such poor quality. But that does not affect the centre-forward in any negative manner. he gives it all on the pitch and consistently makes runs, hoping to surprise the opponent and give his side an edge. He has made a total of 551 sprints so far this season.

In Norwich's last three Premier League games, he has scored a goal in two games and provided one assist in the other. Yet again, he will go down as the lone warrior in this Canaries squad.

#2 Daniel James

West Ham United v Leeds United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Daniel James made an unlikely move from Manchester United to their long-term rivals Leeds United last summer in search of regular Premier League football. Back in 2019, the Red Devils had signed him for a fee of €17.8m from Swansea City but made a decent profit by selling him for €29m.

The Welsh forward is only 24 right now and has most of his career in front of him. Perhaps Old Trafford saw enough of him to realize that he wasn't good enough to play for them. James is a relentless runner and a hardworker off the ball and those traits have allowed him to benefit from Marcelo Bielsa's system.

LUFCDATA @LUFCDATA Dan James made 27 pressures yesterday, more than any other player involved at Elland Road. He also topped the metric for most pressures by any player in the final third (19). Put in a huge shift for Leeds. #LUFC Dan James made 27 pressures yesterday, more than any other player involved at Elland Road. He also topped the metric for most pressures by any player in the final third (19). Put in a huge shift for Leeds. #LUFC https://t.co/4dOXWzFuKT

He has more space to run into as they breakthrough from anywhere on the pitch. But as a Leeds player, he also has to play his part actively in defense, going back and forth without complaining. This has seen James make the second-most sprints in the Premier League this season with his 689.

His goal tally has also been impressive from his two seasons at Manchester United. The 24-year-old had struck four times and assisting four times in 25 appearances.

In the absence of Patrick Bamford due to injury, James has played in an unfamiliar No. 9 role as well, adding a bit of versatality to his game.

#1 Raphinha

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

One man who is definitely going places after this season's performances in the Premier League is Leeds winger Raphinha. The Brazilian has regularly collected plaudits for his flamboyant style of play and effectiveness in the final-third. In many ways, he has been the saving grace for the Elland Road outfit and is their top scorer this season.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool are the names that have been thrown into the mix and are said to be looking for his signature. The Brazilian has made 691 sprints, the most in the Premier League. This will be a notable trait for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, given how his system utilizes the most from such sprints.

Jibber Jabber @EthanFromOnline



Here's an unedited clip from last night:

83rd minute, 0-3 down, from LB to RW, still pouring sprints into the game to get out and close down the ball. I strongly dislike the idea that Raphinha "isn't trying enough".Here's an unedited clip from last night:83rd minute, 0-3 down, from LB to RW, still pouring sprints into the game to get out and close down the ball. #LUFC I strongly dislike the idea that Raphinha "isn't trying enough".Here's an unedited clip from last night:83rd minute, 0-3 down, from LB to RW, still pouring sprints into the game to get out and close down the ball. #LUFC https://t.co/g3AyWM6hyP

Raphinha's injection of pace with his great dribbling skills and ball control have seen him contribute heavily in the final-third. He has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

His current market value is €40m. Even if the 25-year-old decides to leave Leeds in the summer, he will generate a good profit for them.

The winger is a complete package who can create chances, score goals, play some clever passes and keep hold of the ball in tight spaces. New manager Jesse Marsch will hope to get the best out of Raphinha for the remainder of the season. He will look to use him in the best possible manner to drive his team forward and avoid relegation.

Edited by Aditya Singh