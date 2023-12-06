5 players with the most Man of the Match awards in football

The Man of the Match award is given to the standout performer of a particular game. This accolade serves as a symbolic acknowledgment of the sheer impact an individual has had on the outcome of a match.

Beyond a single game, the Man of the Match award often reflects the broader influence and prowess a player has exhibited throughout their career. It encapsulates qualities such as skill, leadership, and the ability to elevate the team's performance.

A player consistently earning this accolade over time not only demonstrates exceptional skill but also underscores their capacity to deliver when it matters most.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the most man-of-the-match awards in football.

#5 Robert Lewandowski - 96 Man of the Match awards

Spain Soccer La Liga

Robert Lewandowski has solidified his status as a legendary striker over the last decade. He has rightfully earned a place among the best players of his generation by his prolific goalscoring ability, exceptional ball control, and dynamism.

His performances for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and the Polish national team have been nothing short of stellar. In recent years, he has showcased his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Whether through stunning goals or selfless team play, Lewandowski's impact transcends individual brilliance and he has contributed significantly to his teams' successes.

Lewandowski has won 96 Man of the Match awards.

#4 Eden Hazard - 100 Man of the Match awards

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Eden Hazard is widely acknowledged as one of the finest attackers of the 21st century, owing to his exceptional combination of skill, creativity, and flair. His ability to navigate through defenses with nimble footwork and precise dribbling made him a constant threat in one-on-one situations.

Hazard's vision and playmaking prowess elevated him beyond a mere goalscoring threat as he consistently delivers crucial assists and orchestrates offensive forays.

Moreover, his successful stint with Chelsea, coupled with individual accolades, underlined his impact and helped cement his status as a standout attacker in the modern era.

The recently retired Belgian has 100 Man of the Match awards to his name.

#3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 116 Man of the Match awards

SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the self-proclaimed 'Lion', is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era. Boasting a level of athleticism and physicality seldom seen even among elite footballers, Ibrahimovic terrorized defenders and tormented goalkeepers with his technical qualities and clinical finishing.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a journeyman career and turned out for some of Europe's biggest clubs. He played for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United in his storied career and made his presence known at each of those big clubs.

The Swedish ace, who announced his retirement earlier this year, won a total of 116 Man of the Match awards in his career.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo - 176 Man of the Match awards

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered to be one of the most clutch players in the history of the beautiful game. He has made a career out of delivering for his team in high-stakes, crunch scenarios. Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of the sport.

He is also called "Mr. Champions League" thanks to his unmatched exploits in Europe's elite competition, such as being the tournament's top goalscorer (140) and most goals in the knockout stages (67). Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time and his career is riddled with highlight-reel-worthy moments.

The Portuguese legend, who currently plays for Saudi outfit Al-Nassr has won 176 Man of the Match awards in his career.

#1 Lionel Messi - 395 Man of the Match awards

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. He has and continues to operate at a level of his own and has single-handedly fired his teams to glory on many occasions.

The Barcelona legend, who currently plays for MLS outfit Inter Miami, has won a whopping 395 Man of the Match awards in his career - 219 more than Ronaldo, who is behind him in second.

This goes to show just how much of a difference-maker the Argentine ace has been for club and country during his stellar career.