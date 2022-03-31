5 players who managed a goal and an assist in the same Premier League game most number of times

The Premier League is one of the most entertaining leagues in the world. With top-quality players and highly competitive teams, the competition never fails to disappoint.

The intensity of football in England's top-tier league is always high and at times difficult to cope with. Yet there are players who have come out with flying colors and been major goal contributors in the competition.

The frequency of scoring goals in the Premier League is unpredictable and the same applies to assisting a goal. Despite the difficulty, players have managed to both score and assist in the same game.

Some of them have gone on to achieve the same feat on multiple occasions. Here, we take a look at the players who have scored and registered assists for the highest number of games in the league.

#5 Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is the only midfielder on this list

The only midfielder on this list is Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. The Englishman was a top player for the Blues and is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

With his box-to-box abilities, Lampard was a delight to watch. He scored goals for fun and holds the record for scoring the most goals by a midfielder in Premier League history.

The English midfielder has 176 goals and 102 assists to his name in the league.

EPL Statman @EPLStatman On This Day In 2001



Chelsea signed Frank Lampard from West Ham ✍️



His PL Stats For Chelsea



🏟 429 Appearances

147 Goals

90 Assists



3 Premier League Titles

4 FA Cups

2 League Cups

1 Champions League

1 Europa League



He managed to score and assist in the same match 27 times over his league career. It speaks volumes of how influential the former Manchester City midfielder was.

#4 Andrew Cole

Andrew Cole was a star for Manchester United

Andrew Cole has played for a number of English clubs in his impressive career. That being said, his most successful spell in England came with Manchester United.

With the Red Devils, Cole won the Premier League five times. He scored 91 goals and registered 30 assists with them. His link-up with fellow striker Dwight Yorke generated a lot of goals for United. The Englishman holds the record for most goals in a 42-game season with 34 of them.

Utdgodfather @Danielutd82 Nobody tell me that Cole wasn’t best goal scorer in premier league history I ain’t having it shearer can step aside Nobody tell me that Cole wasn’t best goal scorer in premier league history I ain’t having it shearer can step aside https://t.co/kbkmMPPZRX

The former Manchester United striker is the third-highest goal-scorer in Premier League history with 187 goals to his name. Cole managed to score and assist in 28 different games during his time in England's top-tier league.

#3 Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is a legend in the Premier League history

The English striker was one of the best of his generation. Shearer, with his fine positioning and clinical finishing, made goal-scoring very easy on the eye.

Having played for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle United, the Englishman scored 260 goals in the Premier League, the most by any player. He won the league with Blackburn and holds the record for most goals scored by any player for Newcastle United.

Shearer was not only a goal-scoring machine but time and again turned into an assist provider for his teammates. The Newcastle United legend has 64 assists to his name in the league. In his 441 league appearances, Shearer managed to both score and assist in 31 different matches.

#2 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is a legend at Arsenal

Since joining Arsenal in the 1999-2000 season, Thierry Henry went on to become a legendary player for them. Under Arsene Wenger's management, the Frenchman was a consistent goal-scorer in the league.

To date, Henry remains Arsenal's all-time leading goal-scorer with 228 goals across all competitions. His tendency to dribble past opponents and provide a cool and composed finish made him a delightful player to watch. Henry won the Premier League twice and was awarded the Golden Boot a record four times during his time in England.

Arsenal @Arsenal



| The King 🎙 "It's another extraordinary goal from Thierry Henry. It swerved and confused the goalkeeper... One-nil Arsenal!" #OnThisDay | The King 🎙 "It's another extraordinary goal from Thierry Henry. It swerved and confused the goalkeeper... One-nil Arsenal!"#OnThisDay | The King 👑 https://t.co/23otIpcN1I

Henry scored 175 goals and registered 74 assists in the league for Arsenal. In his 258 league appearances, the French striker scored and assisted a goal in the same match on 32 different occasions.

#1 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney was a superstar for both his country and club

The word legend wouldn't do justice to Wayne Rooney's contributions to Manchester United. Having spent 13 seasons with the Red Devils, the Englishman gave it all to take the club to success season after season.

To date, Wayne Rooney remains the club's leading goal-scorer with 253 goals. In his youth, the English forward was a dynamic goal-scorer and a very lively act on the pitch.

Premier League @premierleague



Wayne Rooney mesmerised Evertonians from the age of 16 and went on to score 208 Premier League goals, winning 5



The first 2022 Inductee to the A prodigy who became a legendWayne Rooney mesmerised Evertonians from the age of 16 and went on to score 208 Premier League goals, winning 5 #PL titles at @ManUtd The first 2022 Inductee to the #PL HallOfFame is @WayneRooney A prodigy who became a legend 💫Wayne Rooney mesmerised Evertonians from the age of 16 and went on to score 208 Premier League goals, winning 5 #PL titles at @ManUtdThe first 2022 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame is @WayneRooney https://t.co/l7BxzT3EGo

Over time, as he grew mature and old, Rooney opted to play deeper and help the club with his amazing passing range and creativity. The former Manchester United captain holds the record of scoring the second-most goals in the Premier League with 208 to his name.

Wayne Rooney registered 103 assists in the league and his playmaking skills got better with age. In his 491 league appearances, the former Everton forward scored and assisted in the same game on 36 different occasions.

