5 players Manchester United could sign in the summer

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.11K   //    23 Mar 2019, 13:02 IST

Manchester United have been linked Antione Griezmann since long
Manchester United have been linked Antione Griezmann since long

Manchester United have taken a big surge under the management of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian led the Manchester outfit to a remarkable winning streak and perhaps regained the belief of the fans, who the club had arguably lost when Manchester United was undergoing difficult times under the management of Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain by three goals to one at the Parc des Princes and pulled out an incredible comeback to qualify for the quarter-finals after trailing by 0-2 in the first leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

They did have a recent dip in their form as the Red Devils suffered the first League loss under the management of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer against Arsenal and were knocked out of the FA Cup competition by Wolves in quick succession. However, they are still very much in the top four race.

Manchester United are yet to confirm their permanent manager but however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to the undisputed favourite for the post.

In order to challenge for some major trophies, Manchester United could opt to add the essence of perfectionism in every department and accordingly could be in for a big investment in the transfer market this summer.

On that note, let us take a look at five high profile players Manchester United could sign in the summer transfer window.

#5 Kalidou Koulibaly

AC Milan v SSC Napoli - Coppa Italia
AC Milan v SSC Napoli - Coppa Italia

Senegalese rock-solid center back Kalidou Koulibaly is widely hailed as one of the best defenders in the world after numerous colossal displays for his side Napoli in the recent past.

Manchester United are not the only side interested in availing his upmarket services, and a host of European elite sides have been keeping an eye on him since long.

His stats of 1.8 tackles and 1.4 interceptions outlines his defensive potential, but apart from that, he does have attributes such as good agility, immense composure on the ball and good distribution.

If Manchester United are ready to splash a gigantic amount of cash this summer, there is one man who is arguably the perfect fit and it's him, Kalidou Koulibaly.


Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer.. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
