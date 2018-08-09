5 players Manchester United could sign on transfer deadline day

Jose Mourinho needs to make haste

In comparison with their Premier League rivals, Manchester United have had a relatively quiet transfer window this summer which saw them welcome only three players: Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant. Needless to say, the Red Devils were in dire need of reinforcements after they ended the 2017/18 campaign devoid of any major silverware.

Nevertheless, the club's transfer inactivity has been simply shocking to say the least. This even enraged Jose Mourinho, who voiced his frustration after a 4-1 pre-season drubbing at the hands of Liverpool.

I would like to have two more players - I think I am not going to have two. I think that it’s possible I’m going to have one. I gave a list to my club of five names a few months ago and I wait to see if it’s possible to have one of these players.

With the transfer window for English clubs closing prematurely this year, today on August 9, the uncertainty looming over Manchester United's squad is immense. On that note, let us take a look at the 5 players the English giants might still be able to sign on this year's deadline day.

#5 Willian

Willian has revealed he'd like to work under Jose once more

Manchester United's left wing is over-saturated with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but the right wing does not boast of any prominent name. As a result, Mourinho was keen on signing a top-quality right-winger, which is why he was closely linked with Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic.

However, no deal with regard to the aforementioned duo has been clinched yet. Willian is another top-notch right-winger linked with the Red Devils for quite some time, and could join Manchester United in spite of Chelsea's reluctance to offload the Brazilian - having received and rejected lucrative offers from Barcelona.

The 29-year-old recently handed a boost to United's pursuit by bluntly expressing his desire to reunite with his former manager, Jose Mourinho, whom he considers to be the best manager he has ever worked with.

