Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players Manchester United could sign on transfer deadline day

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28.82K   //    09 Aug 2018, 08:55 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Jose Mourinho needs to make haste

In comparison with their Premier League rivals, Manchester United have had a relatively quiet transfer window this summer which saw them welcome only three players: Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant. Needless to say, the Red Devils were in dire need of reinforcements after they ended the 2017/18 campaign devoid of any major silverware.

Nevertheless, the club's transfer inactivity has been simply shocking to say the least. This even enraged Jose Mourinho, who voiced his frustration after a 4-1 pre-season drubbing at the hands of Liverpool.

I would like to have two more players - I think I am not going to have two. I think that it’s possible I’m going to have one. I gave a list to my club of five names a few months ago and I wait to see if it’s possible to have one of these players.

With the transfer window for English clubs closing prematurely this year, today on August 9, the uncertainty looming over Manchester United's squad is immense. On that note, let us take a look at the 5 players the English giants might still be able to sign on this year's deadline day.

#5 Willian

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Willian has revealed he'd like to work under Jose once more

Manchester United's left wing is over-saturated with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, but the right wing does not boast of any prominent name. As a result, Mourinho was keen on signing a top-quality right-winger, which is why he was closely linked with Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic.

However, no deal with regard to the aforementioned duo has been clinched yet. Willian is another top-notch right-winger linked with the Red Devils for quite some time, and could join Manchester United in spite of Chelsea's reluctance to offload the Brazilian - having received and rejected lucrative offers from Barcelona.

The 29-year-old recently handed a boost to United's pursuit by bluntly expressing his desire to reunite with his former manager, Jose Mourinho, whom he considers to be the best manager he has ever worked with.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Jerome Boateng Toby Alderweireld Football Top 5/Top 10 Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
3 players Manchester United could sign on deadline day
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United Transfers that could still happen...
RELATED STORY
5 Deadline day transfers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League transfers that are bound to happen on...
RELATED STORY
Transfer Deadline Day: When Does the Transfer Window...
RELATED STORY
5 signings that could still happen this summer
RELATED STORY
3 deals which could happen at Manchester United before...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 transfers that could happen before...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United join Liverpool and Chelsea in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us