5 players Manchester United should scarcely use in the Premier League (2021-22)

Manchester United made a statement with a resounding Premier League win against arch-rivals Leeds United in their opening game on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba ran the show at Old Trafford, with three goals and four assists for the duo respectively.

The win came after new signing Raphael Varane was unveiled before kickoff in front of a packed Old Trafford to an incredible reception for the Frenchman. The day got even better for Manchester United fans as Jadon Sancho made his debut for the club in the Premier League.

Premier League giants Manchester United have excellent squad depth

Saturday's win against Leeds came without the help of a host of first-team players. Manchester United scored five goals without the likes of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek on the pitch.

This clearly shows the incredible depth Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has at his disposal for the Premier League and other cup competitions. However, this leaves out a whole bunch of players that may not feature prominently this season.

Here's a look at 5 such players Manchester United should use scarcely in the Premier League this season:

#5 Andreas Pereira

Club Brugge v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

Since coming through the academy, Andreas Pereira has had a difficult few years at Manchester United after being promoted to the first team. The Brazilian has found it difficult to enjoy regular game time in the Premier League and recently went in search of first-team football to Granada and Valencia on loan.

Andreas Pereira’s Instagram comments are filled with Flamengo fans that want him to join them, after reports emerged that they’ve made an offer for him ❤️🖤⏰ pic.twitter.com/yt0ilEsksn — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 14, 2021

After his excursion to Spain, Pereira had a brief spell back at United where he had a sporadic role and failed to impress again. This was followed by another loan spell at Italian side Lazio, where he featured in 26 league games but failed to nail down a starting spot last season.

The midfielder is currently back at United but it looks highly unlikely he'll feature for the Red Devils again due to the sheer competition for places.

🚨| Everton have made a loan bid with an option to buy for Andreas Pereira. #MUFC would rather let Pereira leave on a permanent deal this summer.



[TNT Sports via @Sport_Witness] pic.twitter.com/B2My7jklez — UtdPlug 👹 (@UtdPlug) August 13, 2021

The Belgium-born midfielder will look to move to greener pastures for regular game time with both Everton and Brazilian club Flamengo interested in snapping him up on loan. However, Manchester United are reportedly holding out for a permanent move to offload him.

#4 Jesse Lingard

Derby County v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Another attacking midfielder at Manchester United, Jesse Lingard, found gametime hard to come by at Old Trafford last season. Bruno Fernandes's form made him undroppable and Lingard was unimpressive for the most part when he featured for United.

This forced the United academy graduate to look elsewhere to play regular first-team football with Euro 2020 fast approaching.

👀 Jesse Lingard scored more league goals (9) than James Maddison (8) last season despite not making his first appearance of the competition until February pic.twitter.com/Yt6qvHYJp4 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 9, 2021

David Moyes and West Ham United showed interest and Lingard's fortunes were turned upside down in an inspiring loan move.

From a bench warmer at Manchester United to the Premier League's most in-form player at West Ham, Lingard thrived at his new club in the second half of last season. The Englishman took off from the get-go and never looked back and also won the Premier League player of the month for April.

Straight back to work💪🏾 happy to be back on the pitch 😁 #jlingz pic.twitter.com/4Uobrj8vbT — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 16, 2021

The midfielder is currently back at United, but despite being in the form of his life, looks unlikely to feature regularly with multiple options available in his position for Solskjaer.

West Ham and a host of other clubs in the Premier League and abroad are interested in securing his services. A move away from Old Trafford makes sense for Lingard if wants to be involved regularly. As things stand, Manchester United are not expected to hand him enough chances at Premier League level.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith