5 Players Manchester United should sell this summer

This season could be the last for some of these players

Whilst their dignity has been salvaged by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United are still a wounded side. They currently sit fourth in the league, having leapt up several places thanks to their string of victories under Solskjaer's new tactics, but for a club the size of United, they should be aiming higher.

For years now, many fans and critics alike have been stunned by the calibre of some of the players in the United squad. Some of these would struggle to get game time at a mid-table side in the Premier League, so why are they favoured at United? Some of them don't even put in a good shift, they're just there because there's an appalling lack of squad depth.

United will undoubtedly be in for a busy summer transfer window, bringing in world class players from around the world to ensure that they don't slip behind the competition any longer. But before they do that, they need to offload the deadwood that have taken up space in their side for far too long.

Here are five of the players the club should get sold this summer.

#5 Phil Jones

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

When Phil Jones first arrived at Old Trafford from Blackburn in the summer of 2011, he was put on a pedestal and deemed to be the next best defender in the league. However, he never quite reached that expectation and even when he did realise his potential, the bar he set for himself was surpassed by a plethora of other players in the league.

He is an England international, though, which does help out his cause somewhat. But for a club like United in the Premier League, Jones simply does not fit the team.

Jones plays less and less for United with each passing season and has only featured in 13 matches this season, starting just 4 of those games. It's become quite clear now that he's surplus to requirements at United -- so fans were shocked to hear that he recently signed a new five-year deal with the club!

Having said that, many people have speculated that this contract deal has been done to hike up his market value, given the number of clubs who have shown interest in the 27-year-old recently. If this is true, it's an ingenious move by United, meaning that they could get double what he's really worth if a club comes in for him.

