5 players Manchester United should target this summer

Solskjaer will oversee a squad overhaul at Manchester United this summer

The 2018/19 season is not one which many Manchester United fans would look back on with fondness.

It is no hidden secret that the club has been on a free fall since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, but the just-concluded season was arguably the nadir.

Having started the season in disastrous form under Jose Mourinho which led to the termination of the Portuguese manager's contract in December 2018, the Red Devils enjoyed something of a revival in fortunes following the appointment of Ole Gunner Solskjaer, posting numerous positive results including overturning a 2-0 first leg deficit to eliminate PSG from the Champions League.

However, this proved to be a false dawn as the club once more capitulated at the business end of the season, winning just two of their last 12 matches after that surprise win over PSG and this poor run of form saw them eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League, while also failing to make it into the top four.

To make matters worse, while their club was struggling, fans of United had to endure the horrifying sight of their rivals impressing, with Manchester City conquering all in England while Liverpool triumphed in Madrid for their sixth European crown.

Given the performance levels of a host of Manchester United players, it comes as no surprise that a wholesale clearout is expected this summer, with incoming players expected to kickstart their revival.

In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of five players who Manchester United can sign to help them rise to the top once more.

#5 Philippe Coutinho

Brazil Press Conference & Training Session - Granja Comary

It is safe to say that things have not quite panned out the way Philippe Coutinho imagined when he was making his record-breaking mega-money transfer to Barcelona in January 2018.

Amidst a struggle for form and consistency, speculation has emerged that the Brazilian international wants out of Barcelona less than 18 months after arriving and he could be on his way back to the Premier League as Manchester United have emerged as a possible destination.

The record Premier League winners are one of a number of clubs interested in the 26-year-old's signature, however, whether he would sacrifice his personal ambitions for the club's rebuilding process remains to be seen.

