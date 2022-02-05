5 players Manchester United could have signed in the 2022 January transfer window

Friday night's FA Cup elimination against Middlesbrough was the latest in a series of blows Manchester United have endured in recent weeks. Their defeat on penalties came after an underwhelming transfer window that saw multiple departures and no new arrivals.

Manchester United had a disappointing 2022 January transfer window

Despite being linked with a host of midfielders, the Red Devils could not add reinforcements in the winter window.

They also unexpectedly lost Mason Greenwood, who has been indefinitely suspended. Meanwhile, the club blocked Jesse Lingard's push for a move away, and are now set to lose him for free at the end of the campaign.

Their FA Cup elimination means United have been knocked out of both domestic cups. The Champions League remains their only real shot at a trophy this season, with the Premier League being all but out of reach. Recent results suggest that the Red Devils' failure in the winter window could come back to haunt them.

On that note, here's a look at five players whom Ralf Rangnick and co. should have tried to sign last month:

#5 Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria drives forward with the ball for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Red Devils were reportedly tracking Borussia Monchengladbach's 25-year-old Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria in the first half of the 2021-22 season. His contract was set to run out at the end of the campaign, meaning the Bundesliga side were willing to sell him in a cut-price deal rather than risk losing him for free later.

Although Zakaria has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, his powerful frame, ability to drive forward with the ball and break up play made him the perfect target for Manchester United. The Red Devils' lack of a world-class defensive midfielder is currently their most glaring weakness.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Contract agreed until June 2026. He’s prepared to fly to Turin in the next hours with his agents - he replaces Bentancur who joins Spurs. Denis Zakaria to Juventus, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached for €5m fee plus add ons to Borussia Moenchengladbach.Contract agreed until June 2026. He’s prepared to fly to Turin in the next hours with his agents - he replaces Bentancur who joins Spurs. Denis Zakaria to Juventus, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached for €5m fee plus add ons to Borussia Moenchengladbach. ⚪️⚫️ #JuventusContract agreed until June 2026. He’s prepared to fly to Turin in the next hours with his agents - he replaces Bentancur who joins Spurs. https://t.co/HYHsdjDBLe

However, the club chose not to pursue Zakaria, which gave Juventus the chance to swoop in and sign the Swiss international for just over £7 million. On paper, it looks like a terrific bargain.

#4 Amadou Haidara

Amadou Haidara in action for RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig's 24-year-old midfielder Amadou Haidara was the first player Manchester United were linked with under Ralf Rangnick. The German tactician enjoyed successful spells as sporting director and manager of the Red Bull Sports Group.

Rangnick's links with Leipzig meant fans were optimistic a deal might prove to be relatively straightforward. However, Haidara departed to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali last month, which complicated any potential transfer.

His passing between the lines and marauding runs from midfield could have helped United progress up the pitch quicker, and move the ball around better.

It now appears that any move will have to wait till the end of the ongoingseason.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav