5 players Manchester United could have signed instead of Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane signed for Manchester United from Real Madrid in July 2021 for a reported £41 million.

The Frenchman is arguably one of the best defenders of his generation and has won pretty much every trophy there is at both club and country level. Having started out with Lens, Varane joined Real Madrid in 2011 and enjoyed a very succesful 10 years with the Spanish giants.

With Madrid, Varane won three La Liga titles, three Supercopas, one Copa del Rey and an incredible four UEFA Champions League titles. He has also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Nations League with France.

However, Varane's stint with Manchester United has been underwhelming so far. The club sit seventh in the Premier League table and have been bland in defense.

Let's take a look at five players Manchester United could have signed instead of Raphael Varane.

#5. Merih Demiral - Juventus

Hellas Verona FC v Juventus - Serie A

Merih Demiral is one of the most underrated defenders in world football.

Originally a Juventus player, Demiral currently plays for Atalanta on loan in Serie A. Demiral has made several appearances for both clubs and has looked in great shape every time.

The Turkish international is extremely physical and adept at marking opponents. His 6'4 frame enables him to excel in the air as well. Demiral also reads the game brilliantly from his position in defense.

Demiral was previously linked with Manchester United, but went on to join Atalanta on loan. He has been quite impressive and can certainly expect a lot of offers in the coming windows.

#4. Jules Kounde - Sevilla

Sevilla FC v RB Salzburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Jules Kounde is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now.

The defender plays for Sevilla in La Liga and has slowly established himself as one of the most promising defenders in world football. Primarily a centre-back, Kounde is also capable of playing as a right-back.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC JULES KOUNDE BY HIMSELF 🤯 JULES KOUNDE BY HIMSELF 🤯🔥 https://t.co/4cS367hmuN

Since signing for Sevilla in 2019, Kounde has gone on to become one of the club's most important players. His presence offers a calming effect on the Sevilla backline, with Kounde showing maturity beyond his years.

Squawka Football @Squawka



You saw that box-to-box centre-back style for his goal.



#SquawkaScout



Jules Koundé just proved he's one of the best young defenders you'll find.You saw that box-to-box centre-back style for his goal. Jules Koundé just proved he's one of the best young defenders you'll find.You saw that box-to-box centre-back style for his goal.#SquawkaScout https://t.co/IYuAgOUf1o

Kounde has been on the watchlist of several clubs, most notably Real Madrid and Chelsea. Still only 23, Kounde displays incredible potential and looks set to pursue the next phase of his career this summer. He would have been a great addition to the Manchester United squad.

