Manchester United have seen steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The team crashed out of the FA Cup last night after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Leicester City. They were easily second-best on the day but it should be noted that the Foxes were well-rested as opposed to the Red Devils.

Manchester United have a talented group of individuals who can affect any game with moments of brilliance. This is why they are one of the best attacking units in the Premier League. However, they are lacking in a few departments and this has come back to bite them on multiple occasions this season.

The Red Devils had an underwhelming 2020 summer transfer window and things are expected to go down differently this summer now that new appointments have been made on the footballing side of things including a new football director and technical director.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players Manchester United could target this summer.

5 players Manchester United could target this summer

#5 Jules Kounde

Manchester United's defenders have come under a lot of criticism this season. After maintaining a good defensive record in the 2019-20 season, the Red Devils abandoned their cautious approach for a more attacking style of play this term. Their defense was consequently more vulnerable and they have crumbled on occasion.

Manchester United still struggle while defending set-pieces. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are their main centre-backs because Eric Bailly is constantly battling injuries. While Maguire's one-on-one defending is suspect, Lindelof is rather poor in the air.

As such, it is necessary for them to bring in a new centre-back who can stand his ground and can dominate aerial duels. Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has been linked with Manchester United and the 22-year-old will be a great signing for Manchester United.

Sevilla values Kounde at £50 million and if Manchester United can furnish enough money through player sales, they will have the funds to sign Kounde. But it is not exactly a position they want to strengthen on priority.

#4 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United were actively pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho last summer. The Red Devils have been without an out-and-out right winger for close to a decade now. Sancho would have been a great signing, but United weren't willing to match Borussia Dortmund's valuation of €120 million.

Sancho is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer and his destination is most likely Manchester United. However, the Red Devils have signed Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri, who are both young and full of promise.

So unless Sancho is available for much less than what Borussia Dortmund quoted for him last summer, they might shy away from pursuing a deal.

