5 players with most match-winning goals in Premier League history

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world and is widely considered the most competitive one too. Every team has the potential to beat the other on any given day. Such is the quality of competition in the English top flight.

Thanks to its lucrative television and sponsorship deals and owners with deep pockets, the Premier League has been graced by some of the best players in the world.

Over the years, many top players, especially goalscorers, have graced the English top flight, scoring goals and helping win titles galore.

On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most game-winners in the competition thus far:

Spoiler Alert: Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't make the top five.

#5 Sergio Aguero - 48

Sergio Aguero has had a successful stint in the English top flight.

Sergio Aguero is a bonafide Premier League legend. The Argentine took the English top flight by storm after arriving at Manchester City in the summer of 2011. He featured in 184 wins in the league, scoring the game-winner on 48 occasions.

Of course, the most memorable of them came in his first season in the competition. He scored a dramatic injury-time winner on the last day of the season to seal Manchester City's first league win in 44 years.

Almost a decade later, playing his last game in the English top flight, the five-time winner scored a brace. That helped him surpass Wayne Rooney (183) for the most goals in the league for a single club.

GOAL @goal



Best Premier League moment of all time?



When Sergio Aguero won Manchester City the title with thisBest Premier League moment of all time? When Sergio Aguero won Manchester City the title with this 😍Best Premier League moment of all time?https://t.co/XL6Gp1EI1T

Aguero also holds the record for most hat-tricks (12) in the competition. He is also one of only five players to score five times in a Premier League game.

#4 Thierry Henry - 59

Thierry Henry is an Arsenal legend.

Thierry Henry is one of the most lethal attackers and best foreign players to have graced the Premier League.

The Frenchman, a bonafide Arsenal legend, scored 175 league goals for the club across two stints spanning nine seasons. All but one of these strikes came during his first stint between 1999 and 2007 when he won a staggering four Golden Boots and two Premier League titles.

Henry played a key role in Arsenal's historic 'Invincibles' campaign in 2003-04. He scored 24 goals as the Gunners became the first English top-flight team to go unbeaten in a season.

Premier League @premierleague



His outrageous strikes saw him win four Golden Boots, two Player of the Season awards and two Premier⁣ League titles



He is the second 2021 Inductee to the Composure, natural skill and rapid pace saw Thierry Henry redefine forward playHis outrageous strikes saw him win four Golden Boots, two Player of the Season awards and two Premier⁣ League titlesHe is the second 2021 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame Composure, natural skill and rapid pace saw Thierry Henry redefine forward playHis outrageous strikes saw him win four Golden Boots, two Player of the Season awards and two Premier⁣ League titlesHe is the second 2021 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame https://t.co/rG89fkSizA

Henry featured in an impressive 157 wins in the English top flight, scoring the game-winner in a third of those games.

#3 Frank Lampard - 61

Frank Lampard had a fabulous career.

Frank Lampard is arguably the best goalscoring midfielder to have graced the English top flight in the last three decades.

During a glorious two-decade career in the league, the Englishman scored an impressive 177 goals in 609 games for three different clubs. Most of those strikes came for Chelsea during a 13-year association between 2001 and 2013 when he won three titles.

Lampard is one of only four players and is the only midfielder to score over 50 match-winners in the Premier League.

Squawka @Squawka Frank Lampard has scored 177 goals in 609 Premier League appearances. Incredible record! http://t.co/Ly7SZMmmQA Frank Lampard has scored 177 goals in 609 Premier League appearances. Incredible record! http://t.co/Ly7SZMmmQA

The current Everton manager scored his last goal in the league in 2014-15 for Manchester City.

#2 Wayne Rooney - 66

Wayne Rooney scored over 200 goals in the English top flight.

Wayne Rooney had a successful 17-season career in the English top flight. He is one of only two players to score over 200 goals in the league.

A 16-year-old Rooney scored a wonder goal for Everton against Arsenal in 2002 to announce his prowess and never looked back.

Manchester United came calling the next summer, and Rooney soon hit greater heights. He tallied double-digit goal tallies in 11 of his 13 league campaigns for the Red Devils but never won the Golden Boot.

Recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, Rooney featured in 284 wins in the competition, netting the game-winner on 66 occasions.

Wayne Rooney @WayneRooney



It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. It's a huge honour to be named in the @premierleague Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted.It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. #PLHallofFame It's a huge honour to be named in the @premierleague Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted. It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. #PLHallofFame https://t.co/gn0j07qfM9

The current Derby County manager is a five-time Premier League winner. His last goal in the competition came for his boyhood club Everton in 2017-18.

#1 Alan Shearer - 68

Alan Shearer of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring.

Alan Shearer is the all-time top scorer in Premier League history. With 260 strikes for two different clubs, the Englishman is 52 clear of his second-placed compatriot Rooney in the competition's all-time scoring list.

One of the most lethal centre-forwards of the 90s and early 2000s, Shearer terrorised opposition defences with his ability and composure in the attacking third. The 52-year-old has many records in the Premier League.

Featuring in 203 league wins, Shearer netted the game-winner in more than one-third of those games. His 11 hat-tricks in the competition were the most by a player until Aguero (12) recently overtook him.

However, Shearer is the only player to win three consecutive Premier League Golden Boots and score 30 times in three successive seasons. He is also the only player to score 100 times in the competition for multiple clubs.

For all his goalscoring exploits, Shearer won the Premier League only once - with Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh