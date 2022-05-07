4 players who could leave Chelsea this summer in a bid to revive their careers 

Chelsea have arguably one of the most robust squads in the English Premier League, as well as in Europe, due to the abundance of talent at their disposal.

The Blues are currently stacked full of world class talent in virtually every position, with Thomas Tuchel having a variety of options to select from week-in-week-out.

However, one big disadvantage of having a very large squad is the fact that not every player in the will be able to get enough game time on a regular basis.

This has been a major problem at Chelsea this season as the head coach has been somewhat rigid with his selections, thus not trusting his fringe players with enough game time.

Tuchel's inability to rotate his squad has often made some big players unhappy due to lack of game time, as no player would want to willingly sit on the bench.

There could also be the possibility of them looking elsewhere for regular minutes if the situation doesn't change with the FIFA World Cup soon approaching.

This article will thus be taking a look at some Chelsea stars who may be forced to revive their careers elsewhere.

#1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa is the most expensive goalkeeper in the world

One player who hasn't really been offered much game time under Tuchel at Chelsea this season is Spaniard shot-stopper Kepa.

The world's most expensive goalkeeper has been relegated to the second-choice shot-stopper at Chelsea since the arrival of Edouard Mendy last season.

Kepa has been starved of first-team action this season, and with the World Cup expected to be held this year, a move away from the London club could be in his best interest.

The 27-year-old Spaniard currently wouldn't really fancy being on the bench all season while his teammates play week-in-week-out or get ample opportunities.

So far this campaign, Kepa has only made a combined total of 14 appearances across all competitions, making up just 1022 minutes of football action.

Only four of those appearances have come in the Premier League for the Blues, with his highest number of outings coming in the Carabao Cup, where he played six times this season.

Another player who could also consider his future away from Chelsea next season could be Brazilian star Kenedy, who hasn't been given enough game time by Tuchel.

The 26-year-old player has been at Stamford Bridge since 2015 and is yet to cement a starting shirt at the club he joined from Fluminense six seasons ago.

The talented forward has gone on a handful of loan spells away from the Blues, which includes Watford, Newcastle United, Getafe, Granada and Flamengo.

Kenedy was recalled back to Chelsea in January this year from his loan spell with Flamengo in Brazil to cover up for injured left-back Ben Chilwell.

However, since his return in January, the Brazilian hasn't been offered enough game time, making only two appearances and getting only 70 minutes of action.

#3 Christian Pulisic

Pulisic has seven goals for the Blues this season

The 23-year-old American winger is also another player who has struggled to secure consistent game time at Stamford Bridge this season.

Recall that before the arrival of Tuchel last season, Pulisic was an integral member of the squad, as he was always one of the first players on the teamsheet under Frank Lampard.

Pulisic played a key role during Chelsea's 2019-2020 season as his post-covid form helped the London side secure a top four qualification against all odds.

However, he does not seem to be rated highly by Tuchel and has even been played out of position severally, notably as a wing-back and even as a false-nine, which limits his full potential.

He has so far scored a combined total of seven goals and three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season for the European Champions.

#4 Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has scored 10 goals for Chelsea this season

The Blues' club record signing has struggled to justify the huge amount of money the London side spent last summer to secure his services from Inter Milan this season.

Despite having a strong start to life in west London, which saw him score against the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Zenit, Lukaku has seen himself fail to keep up with that type of goal scoring form.

Since the start of 2022, Lukaku has only scored two Premier League goals for the London side and has only started twice in the league as well, with most of his appearances coming off the bench. He broke his goalscoring drought in the 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, scoring a brace.

He was just recently an unused substitute against his former club Everton at Goddison Park, which has since raised question marks about his future at Chelsea.

Lukaku has scored 14 goals so far in 41 appearances for Chelsea across competitions and there are growing speculations that he could opt to revive his career away from the Blues next season.

