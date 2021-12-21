5 players who have missed the most penalties in the 21st century

In hindsight, a penalty seems to be the easiest way to get on the scoresheet. Beating only the keeper from 12 yards out can be considered a walk in the park, especially for the top goalscorers in the world.

However, when you factor in the weight of expectations and the brilliance of goalkeepers, the situation becomes a lot dicier.

Even the best in the business have failed to convert from the spot, time and again; and this list will only drive the point home.

Here are the top five players who have missed the most penalties this century:

#5 Antonio Di Natale - 14 penalties missed

Udinese legend Antonio Di Natale flew under the radar for most of his professional career. Unlike most strikers of his generation, Di Natale did not grab the headlines when he was a teen. The centre-forward took his time and only came on his own after turning 30.

He had a mighty right foot, possessed impressive off-the-ball movements, and had a knack for being in the right place at the right time. To top it off, he was exceptionally loyal to Udinese and rejected offers from other top Serie A clubs multiple times in his career.

Di Natale scored 191 goals for Udinese in the Italian top-flight, becoming the club’s record goalscorer. Di Natale is also the sixth-highest goalscorer in the history of Serie A.

Happy 41st birthday to the legendary Antonio Di Natale.



🇮🇹 445 Serie A game

⚽️ 209 Serie A goals



6th on the all-time top-scorers list.

The former Italy international took 55 penalties in his career, scoring 41 and missing 14. He retired from football in the summer of 2016.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 16 penalties missed

AC Milan v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Love him or hate him, there is no way of ignoring the enigmatic and undoubtedly entertaining presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish sharpshooter has plied his trade at many top clubs in Europe and continues to dominate the field to this day with AC Milan.

He is currently the only 40-year-old striker to play for a top-drawer European club and features regularly. The Swede has made 11 appearances for Milan so far this season, scoring seven goals.

Outrageously arrogant interviews aside, Zlatan Ibrahimovic brings a lot more to the table. He is an excellent striker of the ball, can win aerial and ground duels with ease, and is often surprisingly unselfish in the final third.

Being in his 40’s, he does not go for many acrobatic goals these days, but he has scored quite a few in his illustrious career.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



reveals the two young stars he admires most. 🌟



Watch the full sit down with "Mbappe is a reminder of Ronaldo the Fenômeno. ... In Haaland I see this intelligence, he just wants to score goals." @Ibra_official reveals the two young stars he admires most. 🌟Watch the full sit down with @oeste : Sunday at 2pm ET on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. "Mbappe is a reminder of Ronaldo the Fenômeno. ... In Haaland I see this intelligence, he just wants to score goals."@Ibra_official reveals the two young stars he admires most. 🌟Watch the full sit down with @oeste: Sunday at 2pm ET on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. https://t.co/oYwCQKSqVQ

As you would expect, Zlatan has always been the primary spot-kick taker for his teams. Over the course of his career, he has taken 100 penalties, scoring 84 of those.

