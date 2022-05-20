5 players who have missed the most penalties in Europe this season (2021-2022)

The 2021-22 campaign has not been short of drama, with several games going right down to the wire. Penalties have often played an integral role in the big games. While some players have put their's away with great confidence, others have lacked the same from the spot.

At the same time, some players have tucked away multiple penalties, but have also missed a fair few. Regardless, it takes real guts to put the ball in the back of the net, especially at the crunch moment that can make or break a game. Although they do have the mettle to pull it off, there are a few stars that have failed to do so this term.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who have missed the most penalties in Europe this season. (2021-22)

Note: Only Europe's Top five leagues have been considered.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang- 2

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang experienced quite the revolution in the second half of the campaign after sealing a move to Barcelona from Arsenal in January.

The Gabonese star was at loggerheads with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal following his disciplinary issues at the club. However, the African star has revitalized his numbers at the Nou Camp, scoring 11 goals and providing one assist in 16 La Liga games. While he was also the top-scorer at the Emirates before leaving for Spain, he had a rather poor penalty record this term.

During the first half of the current campaign, Aubameyang missed a penalty against Aston Villa before also failing to score from the penalty spot against Watford. But given that he has found his scoring boots again, it was perhaps a good decision to depart the club in the winter transfer window.

#4 Bruno Fernandes- 2

Bruno Fernandes has worked hard for Manchester United this season but has had his least productive campaign for the Red Devils. While there are a lot of factors behind his relatively poor form, lack of confidence is certainly the main one.

The Portuguese star was pulling the strings for his side at the start of the campaign but did have a shocker against Aston Villa in September. Following Villa's late goal, Fernandes had a chance to equalize in extra time but he blew his shot over, leaving Manchester United with their first league defeat of the campaign.

The playmaker also missed a crucial spot-kick recently when he had a chance to equalize against Arsenal. His goal could have encouraged his side to push on and find a winner but instead it demoralized them and they went on to lose 3-1.

Erik ten Hag will certainly look to get the club's chief creator amongst the goals again and converting penalties after the Dutchman takes over the reins at Old Trafford.

#3 Lautaro Martinez- 3

Despite losing Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Antonio Conte last summer, Inter Milan have managed to pose a title challenge this season. While the manager deserves a lot of credit for the same, Lautaro Martinez has been quite important as well.

The Argentinian international has scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 34 Serie A games, which have been hugely integral to the Nerazzuri's success this season. However, there have been some regrets as well, with Martinez failing to convert three penalties this season.

Although his misses against Udinese and Cagliari did not cost his side any points, the South American star will be disappointed with his miss against AC Milan. His goal could have changed the complexion of the title race, but Inter Milan will now hope that Martinez can score for them on the last day of the campaign.

#2 Karim Benzema- 4

Karim Benzema has been arguably the finest finisher across Europe this season. The Real Madrid striker has racked up 44 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions including 27 strikes in 31 La Liga games. He has also bagged 12 assists.

Hence, it is no surprise that Los Blancos have relatively coasted to a league triumph this season. Of his 27 league goals, seven have come from the penalty spot and there could have been more. While the Frenchman has been clinical from the spot, he has been just as careless at times. To put things into perspective, Benzema has missed four penalties this season, the joint-highest this term.

He could have had more than 30 league goals by now had he put those penalties away, but the centre-forward is unlikely to have many regrets this campaign.

#1 Lorenzo Insigne- 4

Lorenzo Insigne has been a loyal servant for Napoli for the last decade but the Italian is set to leave the club to join FC Toronto in the summer. But the 30-year-old star has performed well this season, with 11 goals and nine assists to his name from31 Serie A appearances.

This has ensured that Napoli will play in the Champions League next season and Insigne will be proud of that feat. But the winger has had quite the experience from the penalty spot this season. While he has scored nine penalties this term, he has also missed four of them.

Fortunately enough, none of his failed strikes from the six-yard spot have affected his side, with Napoli winning all of those games. Regardless, Insigne could have had a 15-goal league campaign if he had scored all of those goals but he is unlikely to be bothered by any of that. However, he will be keen on improving that record at Toronto next season, especially if he is handed the responsibility of taking penalties.

