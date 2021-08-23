5 players who have scored the most goals in one league

Football has changed a fair bit in recent times. The world has opened up and we're all staring straight into a plethora of possibilities. Old school values like unwavering loyalty and commitment are not exactly as intact as they used to be and that's okay.

Back in the day, playing for the badge meant so much that football players would think five times before leaving a club for another. That is far from idealistic as sometimes swapping clubs can be the best thing to do for all parties involved. In modern football, players switch clubs a lot more frequently.

As long as they give it all for the team they are playing for, who bothers? But even today, there are players who stick around at a club for so long that it becomes their home. This usually happens when the environment at a club suits the player to a T and he flourishes there.

At times, players hit their stride in one league and cannot replicate that form elsewhere. So they stick around and play a majority of their careers in one country. On that note, let's take a look at five players who have scored the most number of goals in one league.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (La Liga) - 311 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is inarguably one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is also one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid. The Portuguese international was the top scorer in each of Real Madrid's four UEFA Champions League triumphs in the last decade.

While he was prolific in Europe's elite competition, he was no different in the Spanish top-flight. Ronaldo helped Real Madrid take the game to Barcelona, who seemed to be racing away at one point under Pep Guardiola's tutelage.

Over the course of nine seasons, the 36-year-old played 292 league games for Los Blancos. He scored a whopping 311 goals. Ronaldo was scoring more than one goal per game and that's quite simply a staggering achievement.

#4 Steve Bloomer (England Football League First Division) - 314

One of the most prolific goalscorers of the late 19th and early 20th century, Derby County's Steve Bloomer is revered and celebrated to this day. An intelligent forward, Bloomer's famous low-driven shots, known as 'daisy cutters', were nightmares to deal with for goalkeepers.

He was also prolific for the England national side, scoring 28 goals in just 23 appearances. His 314 goals from 536 games were split between Derby County and Middlesbrough but the overwhelming majority of them came for the former.

