5 players who could move to the Premier League in January (2020-21)

The 2020-21 edition of the Premier League has been a surreal one in many ways.

In a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League, like many other competitive football leagues around the world, had a belated conclusion last season. That meant that the new Premier League season came about after a very short turnaround, and the results have been there for all to see.

The two most dominant teams in recent times in the Premier League - Manchester City and Liverpool - have looked out of sorts and have already suffered uncharacteristically heavy defeats this season. Even the other 'big' teams in the Premier League - Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal - have had indifferent starts to the Premier League season.

Manchester United have gone winless in their first four home league games in a season for the first time in almost five decades. An expensively-assembled Chelsea have only just begun to hit their stride, while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have already stumbled to four defeats in the Premier League this season.

As if the congested domestic schedule was not enough, Premier League clubs in European competitions have also had to deal with three Champions League/Europa League matchdays in as many weeks.

Add two international breaks to the mix, and most teams in the Premier League have been stretched to breaking point, as they have been massively hindered by a slew of injuries to key players.

In that regard, the January transfer window cannot come soon enough for Premier League clubs, and most of them need urgent replenishments in their squads to sustain their campaigns.

On that note, let us have a look at five players who could arrive in the Premier League in the upcoming January transfer window.

#5 Isco

Isco

Since arriving at Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, former Malaga midfielder Isco has won 16 trophies with the Merengues - a title haul that includes two La Liga and four Champions League titles among a bevy of domestic and continental honours.

However, since the return of Zinedine Zidane for his second stint as the Real Madrid manager, the 28-year-old Isco has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. The player's attacking output has also greatly diminished during this period. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Isco has only scored twice and provided as many assists in over 30 games in all competitions.

Real Madrid are apparently ready to 'listen' to offers for Isco, who has had interest from two Premier League clubs - Arsenal and Everton - among other top club teams from around the continent.

Carlo Ancelotti 'pushing for Isco arrival at Everton' in plot to raid Real Madrid again https://t.co/RpjiVOPWtS — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 14, 2020

Everton have emerged as a very enticing destination for the playmaker, as Isco could be reunited with his former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and teammate James Rodriguez at the Premier League club.

Considering his quality and pedigree, Isco would almost be an automatic starter at the club, who were the early pacesetters in the Premier League this season before slightly falling off the pace in recent weeks.

#4 Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai

Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has attracted interest from a number of teams in Europe like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Everton.

The 20-year-old Hungarian has already scored 22 times and provided 33 assists since arriving at the Austrian club as a free agent in 2018. He has also been in sterling form for his country - Szoboszlai's late winner against Iceland sealed Hungary's berth in the 2020 European Championships.

Szoboszlai has hit the ground running in the 2020-21 season - he has scored a goal and provided six assists. With the player rumoured to be edging closer to an exit from the Austrian league, Arsenal have emerged as a very likely destination for the talented midfielder.

Only two players have created more chances (9) than Dominik Szoboszlai in this season's Champions League and the Hungarian has the most assists in the Austrian Bundesliga this season (5) https://t.co/kLvjmmMKB5 — Orbinho (@Orbinho) November 11, 2020

Salzburg have a good recent track record of honing talents like Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino, who have gone on to flourish in the Premier League. Szoboszlai could be headed in that direction too, as he seeks to continue his growth at a bigger club.

The player, who has already drawn comparisons with Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas, could land up at Arsenal in January, as the Premier League club could have a significant cash injection and may trigger Szoboszlai's release clause.

However, Arsenal are set to face stiff competition for the signature of Szoboszlai, who apparently has no dearth of suitors.