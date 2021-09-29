5 players who moved to the Chinese Super League at the wrong time

The Chinese Super League is a beast that burns dollars for fun. They have a habit of snatching talent off the radar of some of Europe's top clubs. Over the years, the Chinese Super League has lured several high-profile names from European football.

Chinese Super League sides often dish out lucrative contracts

Due to the financial firepower of the Chinese Super League, several renowned players from Europe have migrated to the country to play football.. Every year there are at least a couple of signings that bring the Chinese Super League under the spotlight. Though for some it makes for the ideal retirement destination, there are some who move there purely for monetary benefits.

On that note, let's take a closer look at the five players who joined the Chinese Super League at the wrong time of their careers:

#5 Alex Teixeira to Jiangsu Suning

Alex Teixeira currently plays for Turkish club Beşiktaş

The first of the five big coups on this list, Alex Teixeira moved to the Chinese Super League when Jiangsu Suning came looking for him. After playing at the youth level in Brazil, Teixeira's first steps in European football were at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukrainian club have a habit of nurturing promising unknown talent and turning them into renowned and reliable players before making a good profit from their sales. The other Brazilians who were a result of Shakhtar's strategy were Fernandinho, Douglas Costa and Willian.

@bjktaraftarininsesi @btaraftarinsesi Beşiktaş Taraftarının Alex Teixeira İçin Yaptığı Pankart. Beşiktaş Taraftarının Alex Teixeira İçin Yaptığı Pankart. https://t.co/ttceS8h2nw

Teixeira has long been admired by managers at big clubs. Jurgen Klopp was one of the first to recognize him and his ability and the German manager wished to bring him to Anfield. In 2016, the Reds reportedly submitted a bid, which was bettered by the Chinese League club, who eventually snapped him up.

Ironically, it was Jiangsu Suning's financial problems due to which they had to allow Teixeira to leave as a free agent earlier this year. He made a total of 153 appearances during his five-year stay in China and produced a substantial return of 73 goals across all competitions.

#4 Marouane Fellaini to Shandong Luneng

Fellaini is still enjoying life in China

Marouane Fellaini was one of the first big names to arrive at Man United after the rebuild began post Sir Alex Ferguson's coveted era. He represented the Red Devils for a period of five-and-a-half years, starting in 2013.

Earlier, the Belgian midfielder had impressed at Everton, where he made 141 appearances and notched up 39 goal contributions, which saw him earn a switch to Old Trafford.

On his day, a peak Fellaini would run past any midfield quite effortlessly. But even though the talent was visible, fans kept demanding those displays, which were few and far between, on a consistent basis. Eventually, all love was lost and Fellaini left Manchester United in 2019 for a move to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng..

Fellaini's move to Shandong Luneng also saw him compromise his position in the pecking order for the Belgian national team.

This is quite evident because despite being prolific in the Chinese Super League with his 21 goals in 54 appearances, he last played for Belgium in 2018. Now 36, Fellaini is unlikely to make a comeback to Europe, especially considering how well he has settled in China. The former Manchester United star has already netted nine goals in 14 league games this season.

