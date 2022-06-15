5 players who have been named PFA 'Young Player of the Year' in consecutive seasons

The 2021/22 Premier League season concluded three weeks ago, courtesy of which the Professional Footballers Association awards were announced recently. Each winner deserved his award and Phil Foden joined an elite group of individuals by winning his second consecutive PFA 'Young Player of the Year' award.

This accolade is handed to the most outstanding player aged 21 or under in each campaign. Several players who have won this award have previously gone on to have stellar Premier League careers and understandably so. However, few players can boast about being the best young star in England's top-flight league for two seasons in a row.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who have won the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' award in consecutive seasons.

#5 Phil Foden- (2020-21, 2021-22)

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Phil Foden has been at the top of his game since breaking into Manchester City's senior squad a couple of seasons ago. Pep Guardiola was always hopeful of the England star making it big and his expectations have certainly been met by the youngster.

The ace, who just recently turned 22-years-old, played a pivotal role in the club's league title triumph in the 2020-21 season, especially in the second half of the campaign. Although he only had a little over 1600 minutes of playing time, he still managed to score nine goals and provide five assists.

The youngster has played 28 games again in the 2021-22 season but started many more matches this year, following the club's failure to land a central striker. Foden, who has deputised in multiple areas over the nine-month season, bagged nine goals and five assists yet again.

B/R Football @brfootball Phil Foden wins the PFA Young Player of the Year award for the second straight year Phil Foden wins the PFA Young Player of the Year award for the second straight year ✨ https://t.co/U6p6ZrEGYa

With Manchester City winning the league title in both years, few will argue against Foden winning the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' in the last two campaigns.

#4 Dele Alli (2015-16, 2016-17)

Tottenham Hotspur v NS Mura: Group B - UEFA Europa Conference League

Dele Alli is currently a shadow of his young self as he toils away at Everton, hopeful of turning his career around under Frank Lampard.

However, he is somebody who peaked early and could not maintain the same numbers year after year. His performances since Mauricio Pochettino's departure in 2019, in particular, have been appalling. But Alli was spectacular during the Argentinian manager's reign, who originally spotted the attacking midfielder's talent at MK Dons and brought him to Tottenham Hotspur.

Alli performed brilliantly almost instantly after joining in 2015, as he racked up nine goals and eight assists in 32 Premier League appearances. These numbers saw him win the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' award that season but he outdid himself the following season.

In the 2016/17 season, the Englishman scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances, thereby sealing a top-four finish for the club. He won the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' award again and quite deservedly.

Alli still has time on his side and will look to re-capture his brilliance from his initial years as he looks to make a name for himself at Goodison Park.

#3 Wayne Rooney (2004-05, 2005-06)

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United - Premier League

Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest English footballers of the 21st century and was worth every penny when he joined Manchester United from Everton in 2004.

The young Englishman had impressed at the Merseyside club and Sir Alex Ferguson was keen to hone Rooney's talent at Old Trafford. The Scottish manager certainly managed to do so as the attacker won the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' award in back-to-back seasons.

Squawka @Squawka



5 Premier League

4 Community Shield

3 League Cup

FA Cup

Champions League

Europa League

Club World Cup

2 PFA Young Player of the Year

PFA Players' Player of the Year

PL Player of the Season



An incredible career. Wayne Rooney's career honours:5 Premier League4 Community Shield3 League CupFA CupChampions LeagueEuropa LeagueClub World Cup2 PFA Young Player of the YearPFA Players' Player of the YearPL Player of the SeasonAn incredible career. Wayne Rooney's career honours:🏆 5 Premier League🏆 4 Community Shield🏆 3 League Cup🏆 FA Cup🏆 Champions League🏆 Europa League🏆 Club World Cup🏆 2 PFA Young Player of the Year🏆 PFA Players' Player of the Year🏆 PL Player of the SeasonAn incredible career. https://t.co/o6u2T8nixN

In the 2004-05 campaign, Rooney scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 29 appearances, courtesy of which he was the club's highest goal-scorer in the league that season. In the following campaign, he banged in 16 goals and topped the assist charts at the club with nine to his name.

Rooney is arguably one of the most complete footballers of his generation and his numbers and trophies back up his case for the same.

#2 Robbie Fowler (1994-95, 1995-96)

Robbie Fowler of Liverpool

Robbie Fowler is one of the best forwards in Liverpool in the Premier League era. The through-and-through Merseyside kid broke into the senior squad in 1993 and made a name for himself in the following two campaigns.

Although the 1993-94 campaign was noteworthy for Fowler, he came into his own in the 1994-95 season when he scored 25 league goals and provided six assists. This led to him winning the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' and he went on to retain it the following campaign as he scored 28 times and provided five assists in the process.

One of the most deadly strikers in the 90s, Fowler achieved greatness in his early 20s and always gave his all to Liverpool before joining Leeds United in 2001.

#1 Ryan Giggs (1991-92, 1992-93)

Ryan Giggs in action for Manchester United

Ryan Giggs is one of the most gifted players of all-time and was part of the 'Class of 92' that was developed so brilliantly by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Welshman was known for his eye for a threatening pass and his ability to run long yards with the ball. He displayed it all in his debut campaign itself, as he scored four goals in 37 appearances in the 1991-92 season. Although these numbers are mediocre, his performances certainly outshined his statistics, as he played for the badge on the front rather than the name on the back.

Giggs went on to win the PFA 'Young Player of the Year' award that season and won it again in the 1992-93 season. In the latter season, he scored nine goals and provided five assists in 41 league games.

The Welsh winger still holds the record for most assists in Premier League history and will forever be remembered as a loyal servant by the Old Trafford faithful.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far