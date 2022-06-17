5 players who need to leave their current clubs to revive their career

The 2021-22 campaign saw many players establish themselves on the European stage, while there were also a few that flopped. Moreover, there are multiple players across Europe currently who have been lacking game-time or have not been performing to their potential over the last couple of seasons.

Such players either desire a change of environment, manager, system or a new club in itself to turn their career around while they still can. While some are on big wages and find it hard to find clubs that would fit their bill, others lack suitors due to unimpressive performances. Regardless, a change of scenery could inspire them to turn a new leaf.

On that note, let's take a look at five players across Europe who need to leave their current clubs in order to revive their careers.

Note: Only Europe's Top Five Leagues have been considered.

#5 Marco Asensio

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Marco Asensio was at the apex of Spain's U-19 European Championship triumph in 2015 before making Real Madrid's senior team 12 months later. He had all the qualities to become a world-beater and gave a youthful beat to the unassailable side under Zinedine Zidane.

Once Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018, the Spaniard was also expected to take centre stage and turn into the next big thing at the club. However, none of that materialized. While he has managed to garner more than 2000 minutes across all competitions in the last two seasons, he is not the main man for Los Blancos.

Karim Benzema is the club's talisman, while Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are considered the long-time heirs to the role on either flank. And while Asensio did score 12 goals and provide two assists this season, he could produce much more under a side that plays to his strengths.

Manchester United and Juventus have been linked with the play amog other clubs (as per The Athletic via Transfer News Live) but there has been nothing solid on that front. Regardless of the potential in those rumours, it is high time Asensio considers leaving the Santiago Bernabeu. He is still only 26 and can form a focal part of any mid-size European club that would want his energy and experience and also put it to good use.

#4 Clement Lenglet

FC Barcelona v Sevilla: Copa del Rey Semi Final Second Leg

Clement Lenglet arrived at Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2018 and was a dazzling 23-year-old prospect. He provided eight league assists from the centre-back role in his debut campaign and things looked good for him.

Over the next two seasons, he went on to make 40 or more appearances, albeit the club was in turmoil due to their financial depression. But Lenglet held his ground and was a consistent figure in the starting line-up under Ernesto Valverde and Ronald Koeman.

However, since Xavi's arrival at the club, the Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order, as evidenced by a mere 814 minutes in La Liga last season. Fitness issues have played their part in the manager's decision-making process but Lenglet does not seem to fit the Spanish boss' system. He is not as fast physically or mentally to play the high-intensity football Xavi wants him to.

Moreover, the emergence of Ronald Araujo, coupled with links to Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde (as per Football Espana), put Lenglet's career at Barcelona into perspective. Hence, it is about time for the former Sevilla ace to seal a move away from the club as he still has age on his side. Additionally, he can still form part of a side that holds a low block or one that is good in transition.

For all his weaknesses, Lenglet is an excellent passer of the ball and a fine defender inside the penalty box. Thus, if he does wish to play on a regular basis again, he needs to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

#3 Tanguy Ndombele

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

Tanguy Ndombele was a breath of fresh air at Olympique Lyon four years ago as he was a silky, well-tuned machine in the center of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was quick to acknowledge that Ndombele looked the perfect heir to Moussa Dembele. Hence, Daniel Levy spared no expense in bringing the Frenchman to north London by making him the club's most expensive signing.

However, what followed was something Spurs did not calculate while paying the big bucks. Ndombele lacked the discipline required in English football while the sacking of Pochettino three months after the player's arrival was also a stumbling block. He looked like a fine player during Jose Mourinho's first full season in charge, but disciplinary issues were always his doom.

A six-month loan move back to Lyon last season also did not go according to plan, courtesy of which he shall be returning to Tottenham. However, Conte does not seem to be his biggest fan and might think about offloading him again.

Ndombele needs to take this chance and secure a move to a club that can appreciate his qualities and make him a focal part of their side. After all, he is still a smooth player on the ball and can cause havoc in a side that is good in transition.

Alternatively, he could also be beneficial to a side that holds possession for long periods of the game. But he will only find out the same once he leaves North London for good this summer.

#2 Luka Jovic

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - Supercopa de Espana Final

Luka Jovic arrived with a lot of pomp and with the expectation that he could turn into a big player at Real Madrid. Following his incredible 2018-19 campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt, a lot seemed possible and his move to the Santiago Bernabeu was expected to be his time to shine on the big stage.

However, as has been the case for many players, Jovic never seemed to shine in the limelight. He lacked the confidence in front of goal under Zinedine Zidane, despite being tried out in multiple systems. Additionally, he did not contribute much to the build-up play either.

Moreover, with Karim Benzema aging like fine wine, even Carlo Ancelotti did not favour Jovic. Hence, he was loaned back to Frankfurt in January last season, albeit that move did not work out. That is not to say that he still does not have the qualities to be a good player elsewhere.

Jovic is a fine runner with the ball and without it. His efficiency up front is also exemplary, especially when he plays alongside another centre-forward, as he did so elegantly with Sebastian Haller at Frankfurt. But a change of scenery is a must if the Serbian international is to achieve his true potential in the coming years.

#1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

It has been three years since Manchester United paid £50 million to secure the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. The young and energetic full-back seemed to be a long-term option in the right-back role for the club but that plan has failed.

Although the Englishman had a promising debut campaign, the last two seasons have shown obvious flaws in his game. His attacking contributions, in particular, are evidence of the same as he has only scored twice and provided eight assists in 89 Premier League games for the Red Devils. So it was no co-incidence that Wan-Bissaka only played 20 league games last season, as Ralf Rangnick preferred the more forward-thinking Diogo Dalot.

Erik Ten Hag is likely to opt for Dalot too, given the former Ajax manager's style of playing the game. Additionally, the club are also reportedly lining up a move for Jurrien Timber. Hence, Wan-Bissaka needs to start weighing his options, as he could fall by the way-side sooner rather than later.

The former Crystal Palace ace remains an incredible defender, especially in 1v1 situations. He must certainly know his worth by now and have the confidence to perform at another top club, especially one that can cope without his attacking deficiencies. At the same time, he could improve that side of his game under a new manager and a new club, where they do not have any pre-conceived notions about him.

Wan-Bissaka will be at the peak of his professional game in a couple of years and he needs to be at a club that appreciates his abilities. The current transfer window seems like the perfect opportunity for him to jump ship and save his career before he becomes a bench warmer at Old Trafford.

