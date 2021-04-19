The 2020/21 footballing calendar is in its final few months, with the top European leagues and Champions League set to conclude in May. The summer transfer window beckons us as well, with clubs ready to splurge big money on some of the top talents in world football. The likes of Haaland, Mbappe, and Neymar are rumored to be on the move and it will be interesting to see how clubs line up next season.

However, not all transfer signings pan according to the script, with some new recruits unable to make a mark at the club. As we’ve seen in the case of Alvaro Morata, the striker moved to Atletico Madrid on a £31.5 million fee - only to be loaned out to Juventus in the same transfer window. In such cases, the players are under-utilized at their parent club, and the transfer makes no sense.

Romeo Agresti: 🗣”I can confirm that Morata is no longer in the plans of Atletico Madrid. Juve are happy with what he's doing. It will also be necessary to understand whether Cristiano and Dybala will stay. But there is a decision to be made on Morata.” #JuveLatest pic.twitter.com/puyQI8nxsf — Juve News Page (@JuveNewsPage) April 13, 2021

5 players who did nothing for the clubs they signed for

#5 Jonathan Woodgate | Real Madrid

Woodgate arrived at the Spanish capital with huge expectations from fans in England and Spain, but never managed to establish himself as a “Galactico.”

In an injury-laden Real Madrid career, the Englishman spent a year out injured in three seasons at the club. Woodgate was considered one of the finest Premier League defenders at the time, but never managed to find a regular spot in the starting lineup - making 14 appearances for Madrid. The Englishman’s Real Madrid debut was typical of his time at the club - scoring an own goal and getting sent off against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga encounter.

ON THIS DAY: In 2004, Jonathan Woodgate signed for Real Madrid from Newcastle for £13.4m.



☑️ Debut own goal

☑️ Debut red card



The dream start. pic.twitter.com/LAAThjpoRT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 20, 2018

Woodgate was an extremely talented center-back, but a long history with injuries marred his career progression. Real Madrid doctors failed to detect a thigh injury at his medical for the club, which saw Woodgate spend his year at Madrid on the sidelines.

#4 Oguzhan Ozyakup | Arsenal

KRC Genk v Besiktas - UEFA Europa League - Group I

Next up is former Gunners midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, who managed to make just 2 appearances for the Londoners.

The Turkish international came through the ranks at Arsenal - starting from U18 and U23 level at their youth club, before taking the next step. Ozyakup made his Premier League debut in the 2011/12 season, but never really managed to establish a place in Arsenal’s squad, let alone the starting XI. His first promotion came when he was called up to the Arsenal squad in an encounter against Manchester United. The unused substitute witnessed the 8-2 drubbing at the hands of their arch-rivals.

Ozyakup managed to notch up an assist in a League Cup encounter against Shrewsbury Town before being sold to Bestikas in 2012.

