5 players who are past their best at Liverpool

Since Jurgen Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager in 2015, the Reds have gone through an era of resurgence. The German coach shook things up, brought in the right players and transformed the team into one of the strongest units in Europe.

They won the UEFA Champions League title in the 2018-19 season and the Premier League title the following campaign. Liverpool missed out on the 2018-19 and 2021-22 Premier League titles by just a single point.

They won the FA Cup and the League Cup last term. However, Klopp is now facing a fresh set of challenges. The core unit that he has so admirably built over the course of several years seems to be slowing down.

Some of their best players from a few years back are now starting to look like liabilities. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who are past their best at Liverpool.

#5 Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino in action against Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Roberto Firmino was a crucial part of Liverpool's attack during their best seasons under Jurgen Klopp. He is an intelligent and technically gifted footballer who brought the best out of his teammates.

Firmino also acted as the first line of defense and the tenacity he showed in the final third was vital to the 'gegenpressing' tactics used extensively by Klopp. But over the course of the last couple of seasons, Firmino has faded and his form has tailed off drastically.

While he did enjoy a green patch earlier this season and has nine goals and four assists to his name in 21 appearances in all competitions, he is simply not the player he used to be.

The Brazilian forward was never renowned for his pace but he has slowed down further and is no longer the unrelenting presence he was in his prime.

#4 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action against Norwich City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain used to be a winger before Klopp decided there was a central midfielder in there and groomed him in the ways of one. He proved to be quite effective in that role and played an important role in Liverpool's Champions League success.

But constant injury problems have limited his involvement in recent seasons. He has failed to impress of late and has become a peripheral figure at the club. Chamberlain started just 15 games in all competitions in the 2021-22 season. He has started just five games this term.

The Englishman has entered the final six months of his contract with Liverpool and is set to leave the club in the summer as a free agent.

#3 Joel Matip

Liverpool FC v Rangers FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Joel Matip invoked the wrath of Liverpool fans recently with a disasterclass in their 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on January 14. Matip has proven to be a massive presence at the back over the years for Liverpool but the Cameroonian's best days are definitely behind him.

The 31-year-old's passing has been all over the place this season and that has been particularly detrimental to Liverpool, who always look to play out from the back. He has also become too injury prone and is most definitely on the decline.

#2 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Not only has Jordan Henderson been a great leader under Klopp, but he has also been an excellent and efficient central midfielder for the Reds. At the peak of his powers, he was a tenacious footballer who wouldn't afford his opponents time or space on the ball.

He was also way sharper than he has been this season. At 32, Henderson is no longer able to provide the same energy levels and his efficiency has taken a hit too. The Englishman has appeared to be far too careless in possession this term and has offered very little in terms of goals and assists.

In 23 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season, Henderson has mustered just a single assist.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition "It appears as if he [Jordan Henderson] can no longer do the things that made him such an asset to a side built around the fundamentals of intensity, energy and relentless discipline. The eyes tell you that, and the numbers back it up." [ @neiljonesgoal "It appears as if he [Jordan Henderson] can no longer do the things that made him such an asset to a side built around the fundamentals of intensity, energy and relentless discipline. The eyes tell you that, and the numbers back it up." [@neiljonesgoal] https://t.co/AKf0k9sKZX

#1 Fabinho

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Football can be a cruel game. It wasn't long ago that Fabinho was hailed as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But the game seems to have passed him by rather quickly. His dip in form has been so alarming that the Anfield faithful are already calling for him to be sold.

Fabinho's lethargic performances in midfield have not gone down well with the fans and he looks like a shadow of his former self. He has been consistently late to tackles and his passing has been sloppy at times as well.

Of late, the 29-year-old has not looked anything like the midfield destroyer fans had come to adore over the years.

Conán Doherty @ConanDoherty That Fabinho tackle is one of the worst I've seen for so many reasons. It's his second ridiculous attempt, so far away from ever being a challenge for the ball, it's disgusting and it's just shite - he looks like someone who's never played sport before

That Fabinho tackle is one of the worst I've seen for so many reasons. It's his second ridiculous attempt, so far away from ever being a challenge for the ball, it's disgusting and it's just shite - he looks like someone who's never played sport beforehttps://t.co/IsfdKrxt44

Poll : 0 votes