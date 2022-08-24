5 players who are past their best at Liverpool 

Liverpool are off to a poor start to the 2021-22 season. They are yet to win a match after three Premier League gameweeks. What's worse is that the teams they've failed to muster wins against are all relatively weaker sides.

They were held to a 2-2 draw in the opening game of the new Premier League season by Fulham. Jurgen Klopp's side then settled for a draw with Crystal Palace the following week. But Liverpool were left with their tails tucked between their legs last week by Manchester United, who beat them 2-1 at Old Trafford.

It's worth noting that Liverpool had beaten United by a combined scoreline of 9-0 over two Premier League games last season. Liverpool's transfer activities this summer have come under a lot of criticism as they've failed to address their midfield problems so far.

The club needs to acknowledge the fact that there are several aging players in the dressing room who are now past their prime. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who are past their best at Liverpool.

#5 Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Don't get us wrong. Virgil van Dijk is still one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. But since his return from the ACL injury he suffered in the 2020-21 season, he has not exactly been at his best.

The Merseysiders have conceded five goals in their first three Premier League games this season and Van Dijk has received a lot of flak for his performances. His clumsy challenge on Aleksandar Mitrovic led to a penalty which resulted in the Cottagers gaining a 2-1 lead over the Reds on the opening weekend.

Van Dijk was furiously called out by James Milner last Monday (August 22) after Liverpool conceded the first goal of the game. The Dutchman stayed rooted to the spot and watched on as Jadon Sancho took his sweet time to put the ball in the back of the net.

Anthony Martial, who was introduced as a sub at the start of the second half, dribbled past Van Dijk thrice as United won the game 2-1.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Virgil van Dijk had a front row view of Sancho's goal Virgil van Dijk had a front row view of Sancho's goal 😅 https://t.co/MBBPfqPJDc

#4 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool v Norwich City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

When Liverpool signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for £35 million and transformed him into a wiry central midfielder, Jurgen Klopp was praised for his brilliance. He performed well in the 2017-18 season as Liverpool made it to the final of the Champions League where they eventually lost to Real Madrid.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain missed almost the entirety of the 2018-19 season with an ACL injury. He did a decent job in the 2019-20 season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. But ever since then, he has struggled with niggling injuries.

A knee injury kept him out for a good part of the 2020-21 season. He was nowhere near his best last term and is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem. The 29-year-old is unlikely to get back to his best at Anfield and is likely to play a bit-part role this term.

#3 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson snapped during the game against Fulham - Premier League

Jordan Henderson has been a vital part of Jurgen Klopp's side over the past several years. His leadership qualities and efficiency continue to be the glue that often holds the team together. But having turned 32 this summer, Henderson's best days are behind him.

What he has lacked in technical proficiency, the Liverpool captain used to make up for with his workrate and game-reading ability. However, as the days roll by, the mistakes flowing out of the deficiencies in his game are increasing in number.

He committed an error that led to Mitrovic's opening goal in the first Premier League gameweek. His awful touch led to Manchester United's second goal in Monday's 2-1 loss at Old Tafford.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Manchester United fans went after Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson while he was being subbed off in their Premier League clash today (August 22). dlvr.it/SX49PF Manchester United fans went after Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson while he was being subbed off in their Premier League clash today (August 22). dlvr.it/SX49PF

#2 James Milner

James Milner in action against Fulham FC - Premier League

James Milner has been a paragon of personal fitness throughout his career. But he has never really been a world-class footballer. He is a workhorse who is also quite versatile and can play in a number of positions. The Englishman is a jack of all trades but a master of none.

But that hasn't stopped him from being an important member of Klopp's unit since arriving at the club in 2015. But having turned 36, his best years are behind him and he just cannot keep up with the rigors of the Premier League anymore.

He doesn't have the technical qualities to go toe-to-toe with the younger and more well-rounded midfielders in the league. Milner can no longer be relied on to be a starter. He can still make an impact off the bench but this is a player who is now in the final chapter of his career and it is unfair to ask for more from him.

#1 Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino in action against Manchester United - Premier League

Roberto Firmino was a force to be reckoned with at his peak for Liverpool. The Brazilian forward is an extremely intelligent footballer who was easy on the eye and was also one of Liverpool's most important players under Klopp. He acted as the first line of defense when the Reds were out of possession.

Firmino was excellent at winning the ball back in dangerous areas. He also made the players around him look better by virtue of his intelligent movement and technical abilities. However, Firmino's form has tailed off drastically over the past few seasons.

His inadequacy in leading the line was most apparent in the Merseysiders' 2-1 loss to Manchester United. Firmino no longer has the pace to affect games and has registered just one shot in 141 minutes so far this Premier League campaign.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Fabio Carvalho has managed more shots in 40 minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season (4) than Roberto Firmino has in 141 minutes (1) Fabio Carvalho has managed more shots in 40 minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season (4) than Roberto Firmino has in 141 minutes (1) 👀 Fabio Carvalho has managed more shots in 40 minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season (4) than Roberto Firmino has in 141 minutes (1)

