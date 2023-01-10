5 players with most penalty goals in all competitions in 2022

Scoring a penalty might look easy, but it is far from it. The penalty taker is expected to put the ball in the back of the net while the goalkeeper won't exactly be scowled at for conceding from the spot. As such, the pressure on the penalty taker is quite immense.

At the highest level of the game, it gets even harder as goalkeepers are agile, acrobatic and intelligent enough to pose a stronger challenge to the penalty taker. As such, outsmarting the goalkeeper and putting the ball in the back of the net becomes a tougher ordeal.

All teams have penalty specialists who step up when the opportunity presents itself. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most penalty goals in all competitions in 2022.

(Note: Only footballers playing in Europe's top five leagues have been considered for this list)

#5 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain) - 8 penalty goals

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most prolific goalscorers on the planet. He is one of the best attackers in the world and had an incredible outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mbappe took home the Golden Ball given to the highest scorer at the World Cup after finding the back of the net eight times in the tournament.

Mbappe was the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 in the 2021-22 season and his ability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis was crucial to Paris Saint-Germain winning the Ligue 1 title. The 24-year-old has also proven to be extremely reliable from the spot.

In 2022, Mbappe took a total of nine penaties and converted eight of them.

#4 Vincenzo Grifo (Italy/SC Freiburg) - 9 penalty goals

Sport-Club Freiburg v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

SC Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo is one of the most reliable players in Europe when it comes to penalties. He converted nine of the 10 penalties he took in 2022. Grifo has taken five penalties and missed just one of them in the 2022-23 season.

In 23 appearances across all competitions for SC Freiburg, the Italian winger has scored 11 goals so far this season. A dynamic footballer, Grifo is capable of playing down the wing and also as an attacking midfielder. He is a wonderful ball progressor who is technically gifted and also possesses an impressive passing range.

#3 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City) - 9 penalty goals

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Erling Haaland is just 23 but he is already a phenomenal marksman. The Norwegian striker has taken the Premier League by storm and has proven to be the missing link in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side. Haaland has been scoring goals for fun.

He is a fox in the box and his movement in and around the final third is elite. Haaland also produces absurdly accurate finishes from tight angles and is a nightmare to defend against.

He has been extremely effective from the spot. The Norway international converted all nine penalties he took in 2022.

#2 Harry Kane (England/Tottenham Hotspur) - 10 penalty goals

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers of his generation. He is also usually reliable from the spot. That's why Kane missing from the spot in the last 10 minutes of England's World Cup quarter-final against France and squandering a wonderful opportunity to equalize came as a shocker.

Kane is second on this list but he has the worst conversion record among all the players on it. The England captain took 13 penalties in 2022 but converted only 10. He has been in good goalscoring form this term and has found the back of the net 17 times for Spurs in 26 appearances in all competitions.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain) - 11 penalty goals

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Heading into the summer of 2022, there seemed to be a consensus among certain sections of fans and pundits that Neymar Jr. was past his prime. But the Brazilian forward has silenced his critics by playing some of the best football of his life this season.

He has been in terrific form for Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team. The 30-year-old is one of the most technically gifted forwards of the modern era and his skillset is unique and well-rounded.

He has scored 11 of the 12 penalties he has taken for both club and country in 2022.

