5 players who perform better for their clubs than countries

Unlike other famous team sports like cricket, football mainly focuses on club games over international matches. International fixtures only happen in the summer and during dedicated international breaks throughout the club season.

Given football’s popularity in the world, millions of fans are more connected to their favorite club than their country’s national team. A fair share of footballers tend to play at a higher level for their clubs.

: "One of the biggest problems for England’s ‘Golden Generation’ was how to fit Scholes, Gerrard and Lampard into the hip 4-4-2 formation at the time. Southgate could have remedied this with a simple 4-2-3-1." England ‘Golden Generation’ formation 3: 4-2-3-1 @harryedwards16 : "One of the biggest problems for England’s ‘Golden Generation’ was how to fit Scholes, Gerrard and Lampard into the hip 4-4-2 formation at the time. Southgate could have remedied this with a simple 4-2-3-1." England ‘Golden Generation’ formation 3: 4-2-3-1@harryedwards16: "One of the biggest problems for England’s ‘Golden Generation’ was how to fit Scholes, Gerrard and Lampard into the hip 4-4-2 formation at the time. Southgate could have remedied this with a simple 4-2-3-1." https://t.co/RXjjY6HH7p

England’s golden generation during the 2000s were all world-class for the clubs. However, they couldn’t put their act together for The Three Lions. Another prominent example is Frank Ribery, who was far better for Bayern Munich than he ever was for France.

This article will discuss five current players who perform better for their clubs than countries.

#5 Wissam Ben Yedder

Wissam Ben Yedder has been a consistent goal scorer throughout his career. Be it Sevilla in La Liga, or Toulouse and Monaco in Ligue 1. The Frenchman has always managed to contribute holistically with an abundance of goals and assists.

Since 2012-13, he has scored more than ten league goals in all but one season. The 31-year-old has scored 52 Ligue 1 goals in just 86 matches for Monaco over the last three seasons. Such numbers must indeed transfer over to the national level, right? Not really.

The scorer off the bench in Europe, Wissam Ben Yedder! 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 with @LaurensJulien Thescorer off the bench in Europe, Wissam Ben Yedder! 🔎 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 with @LaurensJulien! The 🔝 scorer off the bench in Europe, Wissam Ben Yedder! https://t.co/0zZrt1U8Ew

The centre-forward has managed only two goals in his 15 French appearances since 2019. N’Golo Kante has also played the same number of games over the last three years. While he deserves to start more often, the lack of goals for France is pretty explicit.

#4 Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is part of a host of Argentinean forwards who haven’t delivered for their country. The Juventus number 10 has enjoyed a fruitful time in Serie A. He was the most important forward in the squad that has won five Scudettos and four Coppa Italia trophies.

The 2019-20 Juventus Player of the Year has recorded 112 goals and 48 assists for The Old Lady in 281 appearances. He is just two goals away from entering their top 10 all-time goalscorers list. However, his record for Argentina has been baffling.

Daniel Edwards 💚 @DanEdwardsGoal Dybala's dropped out for Argentina again, but his standing in the squad has fallen so much that his absence barely provokes more than an apathetic shrug. goal.com/en/news/incomp… Dybala's dropped out for Argentina again, but his standing in the squad has fallen so much that his absence barely provokes more than an apathetic shrug. goal.com/en/news/incomp…

Dybala has scored just two goals for La Albiceleste in 32 appearances. After making his national debut in 2015, the centre-forward took three years to find his first national goal. He was not even in the squad who were victorious at the Copa America last year.

