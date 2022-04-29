5 players with most Premier League goals against the current top 5 this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is the most widely followed club football competition in the world. It's a highly competitive league and its unpredictable, end-to-end nature never fails to excite fans of the game.

The Premier League is currently home to some great goalscorers

The Premier League currently houses some wonderful strikers. The debate over who is the best of the lot is almost impossible to settle. The best we can do is use different metrics to get an understanding of who is the most decisive and impactful of the lot.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are the teams occupying the top five positions in the Premier League table right now. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most Premier League goals against the current top 5.

#5 Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 4 goals

Diogo Jota has been an inspired signing for Liverpool. The Portuguese international joined the Merseysiders from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 on a deal worth €44.7 million.

Jota has been in pretty solid form for Liverpool in the ongoing campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists in 30 Premier League appearances. The 25-year-old is a tireless worker and he is always available to put up a fight no matter how strong the opposition is.

Jota has scored four goals against the current Premier League top five. He has scored one against Manchester City, two against Arsenal and one against Tottenham Hotspur this term.

#4 Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace) - 4 goals

Crystal Palace have played some good football under Patrick Vieira on occasion this season. They have some really talented young players coming through and French forward Odsonne Edouard is chief among them.

In 25 Premier League appearances, Edouard has scored six goals and provided three assists. Four of those six goals have come against the current Premier League top five. It is pretty impressive for a young forward playing his first season in the English top-flight.

The 24-year-old has scored two against Tottenham Hotspur and one apiece against Arsenal and Liverpool.

#3 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 4 goals

Liverpool have arguably the most in-form set of forwards in Europe right now. Most of their attackers are firing on all cylinders right now and that's one of the main reasons why Jurgen Klopp's side have been so dominant this term.

Sadio Mane seems to be enjoying life on Merseyside once again. He is being extensively used as a centre-forward and has taken to his new position like a fish to water. Mane has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 30 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Four of his goals have come against the current Premier League top five. He has scored two against Manchester City and one each against Arsenal and Chelsea.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 4 goals

Mohamed Salah has been in sublime touch for Liverpool this term. In fact, the Egyptian international might just be having the best season of his club career. The 29-year-old is currently the leading scorer and assist provider in the Premier League right now.

Salah has scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 31 Premier League appearances so far this season. Out of those 22 goals, only four have come against the current Premier League top five.

He has scored two against Chelsea, one each against Arsenal and Manchester City in the English top-flight this term.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 8 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo, the undisputed king of clutch situations, has been a standout performer for Manchester United this season. The Red Devils have had an extremely underwhelming campaign but it could have been even worse without Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits.

The 37-year-old is currently the joint-second top scorer in the 2021-22 Premier League season with 17 goals to his name. Out of those 17 goals, eight have come against the current Premier League top five.

He has scored four against Tottenham Hotspur, three against Arsenal and one against Chelsea.

