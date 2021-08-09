5 players who have had problems with Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has managed some of the top clubs around Europe and is undoubtedly one of the best coaches ever. The Portuguese has won the league in every country he has managed, and apart from Tottenham, he has won big trophies at every club.

Taking up jobs at top clubs results in managing big players, and that leads to clashes. With Jose Mourinho, things were no different and he too had issues with some of his best players.

Without further ado, here are 5 players Jose Mourinho had an issue with:

Kevin de Bruyne's mismanagement arguably went down as Jose Mourinho's biggest mistake. The then Chelsea manager was spoilt for choice in the midfield department, but he chose to leave out his most talented youngster.

Jose Mourinho picked Oscar over Kevin de Bruyne regularly for Chelsea and that saw the Belgian ask for his sale. He eventually left the club.

Writing in the Players' Tribune, Kevin de Bruyne revealed:

"Jose called me into his office in December [2013], and it was probably the second big life-changing moment for me. He had some papers in front of him, and he said, 'One assist. Zero goals. 10 recoveries.' It took me a minute to understand what he was doing. Then he started reading the stats of the other attacking forwards - Willian, Oscar, Mata, Schürrle. And it's like - five goals, 10 assists, whatever.

"Jose was just kind of waiting for me to say something, and finally I said, 'But… some of these guys have played 15, 20 games. I've only played three. So it's going to be different, no?' It was so strange. I was completely honest. I said, 'I feel like the club doesn't really want me here. I want to play football. I'd rather you sell me.'"

#4 - Juan Mata (at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho)

Juan Mata was in the form of his life when Jose Mourinho arrived at Chelsea for his second spell at the club. The Spaniard had just won back-to-back player of the season awards after helping the Blues win the Champions League and Europa League.

But the arrival of Jose Mourinho saw Juan Mata go from first name on the teamsheet to one of the last names on the bench. The Spaniard was just not in the picture for Jose Mourinho, and just like Kevin de Bruyne, he too was overlooked on most occasions.

Explaining his decision to drop Juan Mata, Jose Mourinho said:

"It is one thing to play with Ramires and Oscar closing down opponents on each side, and Mata as a No10 behind a striker with his clever assists, clever passes and fantastic actions because he has great talent.

"But it is another thing to adapt to the way we want to play. In this moment, Oscar is my No10 and, if anyone tells me Oscar has not been Chelsea's best player this season, I'd have to disagree. I have to prove to the fans that I am good. Now [Mata] must do the same."

Juan Mata was sold to Manchester United in the 2014 January transfer window, and he has been with the Red Devils ever since.

