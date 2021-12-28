5 players who produced the most goals in La Liga (2021) 

2021 was an eventful year for La Liga. Atletico Madrid won their first league title since 2014. Lionel Messi left Barcelona. And Real Madrid saw Sergio Ramos join Messi at Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

It was also a great year for goalscorers in La Liga. Their goals and assists gave fans something to cheer about amid the doom and gloom of COVID-19, helping them focus on the good things.

Today, we will take a look at five players who made themselves valuable with their goals and assists. Here are the five players who had the most goal contributions in La Liga this year (2021):

#5 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) - 22 goal contributions

Iago Aspas

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas continues to defy biology and logic to maintain his status as the club’s most prolific goalscorer. The 34-year-old is not supposed to run as hard or play as brilliantly as he does. Yet he is still running down the pitch like there’s no tomorrow.

After a couple of unsuccessful spells at Liverpool and Sevilla, Aspas moved back to his boyhood club Celta Vigo in 2015. Since then, he has been the club's best goalscorer and creator.

In 2021, Aspas scored 13 goals and provided nine assists for Celta in La Liga, emerging as the club’s most valuable player.

Yesterday he became the first player in history to score 100 goals for Celta at Balaídos - most of them extremely beautiful



[🎥 Here is Iago Aspas telling a reporter that his dream is to play for Celta’s first team and score a beautiful goal for them.Yesterday he became the first player in history to score 100 goals for Celta at Balaídos - most of them extremely beautiful[🎥 @TVGalicia Here is Iago Aspas telling a reporter that his dream is to play for Celta’s first team and score a beautiful goal for them.Yesterday he became the first player in history to score 100 goals for Celta at Balaídos - most of them extremely beautiful[🎥 @TVGalicia] https://t.co/NaOvWMsllE

In the first half of 2021, Aspas found the net on five occasions, but helped his team with seven assists. In the second half, he scored eight more goals and provided two assists.

Currently, Celta Vigo find themselves in 14th position in La Liga. However, if Aspas keeps up his form, we won’t be surprised to see the club finish in a Europa League spot.

#4 Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - 23 goal contributions

Luis Suarez

In the summer of 2020, Barcelona decided to cut their wage bill in order to stay operational. Luis Suarez, who had a mediocre season by his standards, was the first to be pushed out of the door.

The club thought the player was only going to regress and will offer next to nothing in the 2020-21 season. Barca didn't even hesitate to sell the Uruguayan to one of their direct rivals, Atletico Madrid, for only €7 million.

Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes Luis Suárez under Luis Enrique was something else.🔥 Luis Suárez under Luis Enrique was something else.🔥 https://t.co/1giqFZLABU

Suarez rediscovered himself under Diego Simeone and eventually fired Atletico to the La Liga title. He scored 13 goals in the first half of 2021 to ensure the title for Los Rojiblancos.

Atletico Madrid have struggled to get going this season, but Suarez has been decent in front of goal. The former Barcelona man has scored seven La Liga goals and provided a couple of assists so far.

