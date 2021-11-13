5 players PSG could've signed instead of Lionel Messi

PSG finally signed Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window, ending constant speculation linking them with the attacker for several months. With the Argentine in their ranks, the Parisians can boast of having arguably the greatest footballer in history. But has it really worked out for them?

Lionel Messi's struggles in France are quite obvious. The former Barcelona captain is yet to score in the French league despite making five appearances so far. He hasn't even been able to make an assist. Even though he's scored three in the Champions League, his overall chemistry with the team is very poor.

It goes without saying that PSG have taken some steps backward since luring the Argentine to the Parc des Princes. There's an imbalance in the team right now and their overall output is not inspiring.

For many indications, this is a transfer that should've been avoided. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the flanks, the Parisians didn't really need Lionel Messi's services. In fact, it would've made more sense to divert that effort into strengthening other vital areas in the squad.

On that note, take a look at five players PSG could've signed instead of the Argentine.

#5 Harry Kane

A reunion of Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino would've been electric

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe remain unstoppable on the flanks. If PSG wanted to strengthen their attack, the ideal move would've been to go for a world-class striker. One player who would be an upgrade to Mauro Icardi is Tottenham Hotspur sharpshooter Harry Kane.

The Englishman needs no introduction. He's been one of the finest finishers in the world over the last couple of years. He has consistently provided answers in front of goal for club and country. He was the top scorer (23) and assist provider (14) in the Premier League last season.

It goes without saying Kane has a great relationship with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. Coupling that with the fact that the striker wanted to leave Spurs during the summer, the Parisians could've stood a great chance of prising him away.

#4 Erling Haaland

One of the most prolific strikers in world football

Erling Haaland is another player PSG could've signed to bolster their attacking options instead of Lionel Messi. The Norwegian is playing at an incredible level at the moment. There's no doubt he'd greatly complement Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the attack.

Haaland has recorded 13 goals and four assists to his name in nine appearances for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions this season. The striker finished as the Champions League's top scorer last term with 10 goals. He concluded the campaign with 41 goals and 12 assists across all formats.

