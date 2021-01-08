Real Madrid need to start preparing for the future and there are quite a few high-profile stars they could sign in January.

Real Madrid have a star-studded lineup. It'll be difficult for any player to displace the current starters but the cream of the crop has got to make plans to sustain their success over long periods. Real Madrid, unfortunately, have quite a lot of players who have entered their 30s.

It is thus advisable for them to invest in the transfer market heavily now and prepare for the future before they need to start pulling strings out of desperation. COVID-19 has impacted clubs financially and this January poses a unique opportunity for big clubs to take advantage of the predicament that some others find themselves in.

There are quite a few signings that Real Madrid could make this January and here, we take a look at five players that Los Blancos could rope in to bolster their squad.

5 players Real Madrid could sign in January

#5 Jules Kounde

Real Madrid are looking to add more depth to their defense and Sevilla's 22-year-old centreback, Jules Kounde would be a welcome addition to the side. There is a lot of uncertainty around Sergio Ramos' future and Real Madrid cannot afford to rest on their laurels right now.

According to a report on Defensa Central, Kounde is Zinedine Zidane's preferred long-term successor to Sergio Ramos. Kounde has become a mainstay in the Sevilla defence over the past year and a half since joining from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019.

They have been linked with multiple high-profile defenders but it is being claimed that Zinedine Zidane wants his compatriot at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sevilla are in a bad place financially and could be forced into cashing in on Kounde this month.

🚨🌕| Jules Koundé is also a likely option to replace Sergio Ramos if he leaves Real Madrid. @AranchaMOBILE #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 4, 2021

#4 Manuel Locatelli

Real Madrid have an ageing midfield core. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric continue to be incredible at what they do but it's time that Real Madrid roped in players who can take over and keep going for long after the veterans have called it a day.

Sassuolo have been one of the most exciting sides in the Serie A and that's greatly down to their 22-year-old midfield maverick Manuel Locatelli. A deep-lying playmaker who can be as good an architect as he can be a destroyer, Locatelli would be a great addition to the Real Madrid squad.

Locatelli has impressed for the Italian international side and is a transfer target for Juventus as well. Juventus are currently looking to work out a way to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United and as such, Real Madrid have a window of opportunity to sneak in through the backdoor and walk out with Locatelli this month.

However, given how crucial Locatelli has been to Sassuolo this season, the Serie A side cannot be expected to budge unless Los Blancos make an enormous bid.

10 - Manuel Locatelli is the first Italian 🇮🇹 player born after 1/1/1998 to have delivered 10 assists in Serie A. Altruist.#SassuoloGenoa pic.twitter.com/MsxjPOAqgJ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 6, 2021