5 players Real Madrid could sign this summer

Real Madrid went trophyless in the 2020-21 season. The last time they finished a season without winning any major trophies was in 2009-10. That makes the ongoing transfer window a very important one for Real Madrid. With Carlo Ancelotti back at the helm, we could see a lot of changes being executed over the course of the next couple of months.

Real Madrid need to overhaul their squad ahead of the new season

It could be a testing season for Real Madrid following the departure of Sergio Ramos. In addition to being a world-class defender, Ramos has also been the leader of the team and it will be difficult to replace that void. On top of that, there are several underperforming players and a couple of others who wish to leave the club.

One thing is for certain and it is that the team needs to make some improvements. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players Real Madrid could sign this summer.

#5 Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur)

Luka Modric walking into the twilight of his career. The 35-year-old is still going strong but it won't be long before his age starts catching up with him. Toni Kroos isn't getting any younger either and it's time for Real Madrid to get good replacements for them.

The 24-year-old Tanguy Ndombele has emerged as a target for Los Blancos. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti is keen to rope in Ndombele. After struggling in his first season in the Premier League, the Frenchman had a good outing in the 2020-21 campaign and was one of Spurs' better players.

Ancelotti has been an admirer of Ndombele since his time as Everton manager. He wants to sign the 24-year-old as he could be available for much less than another transfer target Paul Pogba.

#4 Luis Alberto (Lazio)

With the likes of Dani Ceballos and Isco facing uncertain futures, Real Madrid need to bring in quality midfielders to maintain their squad depth. Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto is yet another player who has been linked with Real Madrid.

Alberto has revived his career since moving to Lazio from Liverpool in 2016. He has been one of their most consistent performers over the past five seasons, scoring 35 goals and providing 48 assists in 175 appearances.

The 28-year-old reportedly wants to move to a bigger club and Real Madrid are monitoring him. Spanish publication El Gol Digital claims Atletico Madrid will rival Real Madrid for the Spaniard's signature.

