5 players Real Madrid will be most dependent on this season 

In just under two weeks from now, Real Madrid will begin a new season. With former manager Carlo Ancelotti back at the club for his second term, there's plenty of hopes, given everything he accomplished during his first spell.

However, winds of change have blown at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with old guards Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both leaving. The skipper has joined Paris Saint-Germain after 16 glorious years in the Spanish capital, while Varane moved to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, players like Gareth Bale, Martin Odegaard and Luka Jovic have returned from their successful loan spells and have a point to prove.

Having finished last season titleless, Los Blancos will be aiming to bounce back and win some trophies. Here are the five players they might be depending the most on during the 2021-22 season:

#5 Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid will be relying heavily on the Belgian ace's heroics between the sticks

Following a difficult first season at Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois found his best form and didn't look back thereafter.

He played a key role in their 2019-20 league title success, even winning the Golden Glove, and was also among the best performers during last season's trophyless campaign.

The former Chelsea shot-stopper has reinstated himself as among the best in the business and his intervention will once again be crucial in helping win big games this season.

#4 Marcelo

Real Madrid's Marcelo is stepping into arguably his most important season in years

The fact that Marcelo has been a peripheral figure for the last three years but is still taking over the captain's armband from Sergio Ramos tells you everything you need to know about his stature at the club.

The Brazilian is no longer the reckoning force he used to be, but now has to step up to his new leadership role. Considering the influence Ramos had on the side as captain, it could be a tough act to follow.

A peerless tormentor in his prime, Marcelo is mainly known for his attacking instincts, having laid plenty of crosses for the likes of Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale, while chipping in with goals in big moments too.

Now that he's Real Madrid's new skipper, Marcelo is certain to play regularly in the XI again and there will be a lot riding on him too.

