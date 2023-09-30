5 players who have rediscovered their form this season

Form is a crucial factor in a footballer's performance. Its importance in the early stages of a new campaign cannot be overstated. For footballers, rediscovering their form early in the season can set the tone for the entire campaign.

Not only does it boost an individual player's confidence but it also ends up having a profound impact on the team's success. Players in top form are more likely to score goals, create opportunities for teammates and make decisive contributions on the field.

Having in-form players enables teams to start the campaign on a strong note, gain momentum early and build a solid foundation for their objectives for the season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have rediscovered their form this season.

#5 Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco)

After an underwhelming two-year stint at Liverpool, Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino would have expected to better his fortunes when he copped a move to AS Monaco in the summer of 2022.

But he endured a very forgettable debut campaign in France, scoring just once and providing four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 season. However, with critics and detractors on his back, he has sprung back to life this term.

An ebullient start to the season has seen Minamino win the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for August. Minamino seems to have finally hit his stride at AS Monaco. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in six Ligue 1 appearances so far this term.

#4 Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

After his impressive displays at the 2020 Euros, Chiesa missed 73 of Juventus' matches across all competitions over the last two seasons due to multiple injury problems. But he seems to be slowly getting back to his best and has been a standout performer for the Bianconeri in the opening stages of the new campaign.

Chiesa managed to score just four goals and provide six assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last term. The electric winger has already netted four times and provided an assist in six Serie A appearances so far in the 2023-24 season.

#3 Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur)

Yves Bissouma endured a difficult debut season at Tottenham Hotspur. But the 27-year-old seems to have got his mojo back in the initial stages of the 2023-24 season. Tottenham Hotspur have been in impressive form under new manager Ange Postecoglou and their well-oiled midfield has been crucial to their exploits.

Bissouma has delivered consistent performances at the base of Tottenham's midfield so far this season. The Mali international's strong tackling and excellent game-reading ability have helped Spurs frustrate opponents in the centre of the pitch.

Bissouma has made more tackles and interceptions than any other player in Europe's top five leagues so far this season.

#2 Joao Felix (Barcelona)

Joao Felix arrived at Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid this summer. Having fallen out with Diego Simeone, there was never any doubt over the notion that the young Portuguese attacker's future lies away from Atletico. If his early season form is anything to go by, Felix might have ended up at the right club.

He has certainly turned on the style since joining Barcelona. The 23-year-old's nimble-footedness and creativity have certainly added an edge to the Catalans' game inside the final third. In six appearances across all competitions so far this term, Felix has scored three goals and provided two assists.

#1 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

After sharing the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah in the 2021-22 season, fans were surprised to see Son Heung-min suffering a dip in form last season. He had been a consistent performer for the Lilywhites up until then but Son failed to reach his usual heights in the 2022-23 campaign.

But he seems to be on a mission to turn things around this term. The iconic South Korean winger has already got his first Premier League hat-trick of the season and seems to be in the mood to wreak havoc this time around.

He has benefitted from having the creative James Maddison around and has made good use of the service he has been receiving. In seven appearances across all competitions so far for Postecoglou's side, the 31-year-old has scored five goals.