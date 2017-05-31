5 players who can replace Andres Iniesta at Barcelona

Barcelona will be desperate to find a long-term replacement of Andres Iniesta, given his recent injury record plus considering his age.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 19:28 IST

Is Isco one of the players who can replace Andres Iniesta?

FC Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has cast doubt over his future at Camp Nou by claiming that he has to evaluate a lot of things before making an ‘honest’ decision on his future. The Spaniard has a little more than a year left on his contract with the Catalan giants and has struggled due to injuries for the majority of this season, as a result of which he managed to start only 13 league games.

Whether or not he extends his contract with Barcelona is a different thing altogether but at 33-years of age, Iniesta isn’t getting any younger and his playing days are numbered. FC Barcelona have had their worst season in recent years, missing out on the league title to arch-rivals Real Madrid while also getting dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Juventus.

The Catalan outfit need a squad overhaul but before that, they need to find a suitable replacement for Andres Iniesta, for they struggled immensely in the absence of the Spaniard.

Here are 5 players who can take over the mantle from the legendary Spaniard:

#5 Marco Verratti – Paris Saint-Germain

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is not exactly a like for like replacement for the Spaniard but in a midfield three – such as the one deployed by Barcelona – he would excel. The Italian has all the required qualities to be an ideal replacement for Iniesta.

Verratti has an excellent passing range, can pick out a good pass, dribble his way into good positions, can get out of tight spots and can also recycle ball very efficiently. The only obvious weakness in his game is probably his ability to win aerial balls but that is more to do with his relative short stature than a lack of skill.

The PSG superstar was excellent in the 4-0 mauling of Barcelona at the Parc des Princes and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 giants. It is no surprise that Barcelona are also reportedly interested in his services and they should go all out in his pursuit.