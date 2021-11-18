Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has had an illustrious career over the last two decades. The Portuguese icon has etched his name in the history books with countless powerful displays for his club and country. Undoubtedly, he is one of the greatest players ever to grace the pitch.

Ronaldo is the top scorer for his former club Real Madrid (450) and his nation Portugal (115). The 36-year-old has made a sensational return to his beloved club Manchester United in the summer from Juventus.

Ronaldo, of course, made his name with his majestic displays for the Premier League club under Sir Alex Ferguson's tutelage. He won his first UEFA Champions League with United and also his first Ballon d'Or when he was at Old Trafford.

While the Red Devils are currently struggling to dominate the English top flight, Ronaldo remains the X-factor in the team.

However, Ronaldo is not getting any younger and his team needs to find a replacement. It might be too early to say but there is also talk about him leaving the club if the season doesn't end well. For all the trust in him, Ronaldo has rarely failed to deliver but it is time United think of a long-term option.

5 players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

#5 Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo is one of the youngsters making headlines in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. The Spaniard possesses high technical skills along with creativity and quick movements, which makes him a player to watch out for. Moreover, Olmo can play in multiple attacking positions, which is an added benefit.

Olmo developed at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy before joining Dynamo Zagreb. Following his majestic displays for the Croatian team, the 23-year-old has moved to RB Leipzig.

It has all been positive for the player since then, enjoying his phenomenal rise for his club and country. For Leipzig, Olmo has racked up 12 goals and 14 assists so far.

#4 Kingsley Coman

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

Following his arrival at Bayern Munich back in 2015, Kingsley Coman has turned out to be a force to be reckoned with at left-flank. The French winger was on loan for his first two years at Bayern. His talent propelled the Bavarians to make his move permanent in 2017.

Coman has made over 200 appearances, racking up 43 goals and 51 assists during his six-year tenure. His exploits have helped the Bundesliga giants win six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League, among other notable accolades.

Coman has been below the pecking order at the club since the arrival of Leroy Sane. The 25-year-old could seek a move away from the club and will be a perfect long-term solution for United in case of Ronaldo's departure.

