5 players who could replace Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool

Since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins at Liverpool, it's hard to name too many players who have been as reliable as Gini Wijnaldum for the Reds. The Dutchman is one of the most underrated players in Liverpool's illustrious history and has played a pivotal role in the club's success over the years.

However, Wijnaldum and the club are currently at a crossroads, with Liverpool reportedly unwilling to fulfill his wage demands. The former Newcastle United midfielder is 30 years old and Liverpool are seemingly reluctant to offer him a long-term deal on improved terms.

Liverpool still want to keep Gini Wijnaldum and the offer of a new contract remains on the table. #awlfc [sky] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 2, 2021

The two parties are no closer to coming to an agreement and it remains likely that Wijnaldum will leave the club this summer after an excellent five-year spell at Anfield. Klopp has indicated publicly that he'd like to retain his services, but that is unlikely to be the case as things stand.

So, who can replace the energetic Dutchman for Liverpool? Here are five players the Reds could turn to this summer to add more quality to their midfield.

#5 Yves Bissouma | Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League

Yves Bissouma is reportedly a player Liverpool are keeping close tabs on. The Malian midfielder has been one of the standout players for Brighton over the past two seasons and could move on to greener pastures at the end of the current campaign.

Bissouma is an energetic presence in the center of the park and is a brilliant passer of the ball, while he has also been praised for his stamina and box-to-box ability. Stylistically, he ticks a lot of boxes to replace a player like Wijnaldum and is also at the right age to take his game to the next level.

Advertisement

Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the player, so Liverpool might not have a free run at one of the most exciting young midfielders in England.

#4 Sander Berge | Sheffield United

Sheffield United v Leicester City - Premier League

Another Premier League star who has been mentioned as a target for Liverpool, Sander Berge is a towering presence in midfield who has managed to show flashes of brilliance since securing a club-record move to Sheffield United in 2020.

The Norwegian midfielder was one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe at Genk, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly singling him out for special praise after the Reds' UEFA Champions League encounter against the Belgian side in 2019.

Advertisement

(🟢) NEW:



Sheffield United have set their asking price at around £35m for midfielder Sander Berge this summer. Liverpool are reportedly monitoring his situation. [Sheffield Star] pic.twitter.com/H5MpjJXIDr — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 27, 2021

Berge is blessed with a good passing range and is physically capable of dealing with the demands of the Premier League, while he could also be a set-piece threat for the Reds.

Liverpool have raided several relegated clubs for their prized assets over the years and could well be at it once again this summer. With Sheffield United virtually resigned to the drop, the Reds could snap up Berge for a nominal fee as a replacement for Wijnaldum.

1 / 2 NEXT